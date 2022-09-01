| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Thankless job of being a GAA referee is now a dangerous one

Conor McKeon

The referee lies on the ground after an alleged assault during a match in Roscommon Expand

Close

The referee lies on the ground after an alleged assault during a match in Roscommon

The referee lies on the ground after an alleged assault during a match in Roscommon

The referee lies on the ground after an alleged assault during a match in Roscommon

Google “GAA referee shortage” and one of the first things you’ll notice is the distance of ground covered on the first page of results alone.

‘Clare GAA is facing “a crisis” with the shortage of referees, an ex-inter county official has warned.’ – The Clare Echo, January 22, 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy