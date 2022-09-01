Google “GAA referee shortage” and one of the first things you’ll notice is the distance of ground covered on the first page of results alone.

‘Clare GAA is facing “a crisis” with the shortage of referees, an ex-inter county official has warned.’ – The Clare Echo, January 22, 2022.

‘Sligo GAA could be forced to ensure that every club has at least one registered referee in order to avoid disaster.’ – The Sligo Champion, February 25, 2022.

‘An alarming shortage of Mayo GAA referees will lead to some matches being called off this year and the crisis is only going to get worse unless new referees are recruited in the coming weeks.’ – The Mayo News, March 30, 2022.

‘A shortage of referees is a real threat to the stability of Gaelic games in Westmeath and should be addressed urgently, Westmeath GAA’s referees’ co-ordinator has said.’ – The Westmeath Independent, January 27, 2022.

‘Tipperary GAA have labelled the lack of active qualified referees in the county as a ‘crisis’ and are encouraging people to come forward for an upcoming training program.’– TippFM.com, February 3, 2022.

‘The Offaly GAA County Board has a critical shortage of referees in both hurling and football.’ – Offaly Express, April 28, 2022

‘Clubs have been called on to do more to recruit new referees into Wicklow GAA for 2022, and have been warned that, otherwise, an already treacherous officials crisis could go beyond breaking point in the county.’ – Wicklow People, December 2021.

All of the above stories are dated within the last eight months but, annually, around convention time and the publication of county secretaries’ reports, the dwindling number of referees qualified and available to officiate over an increasing number of matches is a recurring motif.

Few of those reports are as explicit for the reasons why as Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O’Donovan’s was last December.

“A clear crisis now facing the Association is the shortage of referees,” he said, also choosing to evoke the big ‘C’, a word used with remarkable frequency when the refereeing situation in Gaelic games is the subject.

“An increased focus will be required in all units on the recruitment and retention of referees and a zero-tolerance approach to abuse of officials must be adhered to.”

On Wednesday night, a referee in an U-17 game in Roscommon between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s was assaulted by someone – not a player – in attendance and was hospitalised.

The easy thing here is to go with the lone gunman theory. A single act of despicable violence is still just that: a single act.

If there are a thousand GAA matches played around the country this week, 999 will finish without the referee leaving in an ambulance.

But the Roscommon incident is merely the extreme, violent end of a spectrum of behaviour ingrained in the GAA. At every level.

You don’t have to spend much time around GAA pitches to notice that many see abusing referees as some sort of right or perk of their attendance. Given the culture of aggression towards officials, it’s only a wonder more don’t end up in hospital.

It should be of no comfort to GAA people that the rate of abuse of referees was found in a recent study to be roughly comparable with soccer refs in England.

Conducted by four members of the University of Ulster School of Psychology in Coleraine, “The Impact of Verbal & Physical Abuse on Distress, Mental Health, & Intentions to Quit in Sports Officials” study was based on surveys of 438 of the 1,500 GAA referees who responded to questions sent out to them.

The study, published last week, found that around 94pc of officials had suffered verbal abuse at some stage in their careers, while some 23pc experienced physical abuse.

Maybe the most alarming thing about these figures was that for all the furrow-browed tut-tutting, nobody was surprised. Not really.

Whatever your experience of watching GAA matches, be it mighty club stalwart or mere inter-county team supporter, it’s unlikely many of you spat your tea back into the cup upon reading those figures.

But here’s a thing: did the report cause even a ripple of reaction through the GAA? Or did it pass through the news cycle in jig time?

Maybe the county officers who later this year, inevitably, will warn of an impending famine of referees in their reports for 2022, will also cite the above study as revealing the primary reason for it, and stress what each person in their county who attends matches can and should do to help remedy the situation.

Counties regularly embark on ‘recruitment drives’ for new refs, promising fresh investment in the status of officials. Give respect, get respect – and so on and so forth.

Clubs then come under pressure from their board or have quotas of referees they must provide.

But if there’s a 94pc chance of receiving verbal abuse and if nearly one in four have experienced physical abuse – or assault as it’s generally known – what on earth would compel you to bother?

Duty to the club? A compulsion to oil the mechanics of Gaelic games? A kink for masochism?

Refereeing is no longer, as the twee old saying goes, a ‘thankless job’.

It’s a harmful, potentially damaging one, forcing more and more to stop and ever fewer to start, whilst impacting on the mental, and in some cases physical, health of the few bothered still to do it.