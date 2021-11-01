TG4’s 'Underdogs' are back - and this time it's over to the ladies

TG4's popular 'Underdogs' series is back - and this time it's over to the ladies.

The series that helped launched the careers of All-Ireland winners such as Kerry's Kieran Donaghy and Cork's Pearse O'Neill now turns its attention to the ladies game where Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, Kevin Cassidy and former Waterford star Michelle Ryan will have six months to bring a group of players up to intercounty standard where they will take on one of the most successful gaelic football teams in the country.

To qualify none of the players can have played Gaelic football at a junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level.

Episode one, which sees the management team begin their quest to whittle hundreds of hopefuls down to the final panel, airs on Thursday at 9.30pm on TG4.

