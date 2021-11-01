TG4’s 'Underdogs' are back - and this time it's over to the ladies

Hurling
County SHC round-up: Final line-ups confirmed in Clare, Dublin and Tipp
Champions of 2018 Ballyea will face first-timers Inagh/Kilnamona in this season’s Clare Senior hurling championship decider. Despite being short of the services of injured talisman Tony Kelly, Ballyea just got over the line, defeating Newmarket on Fergus by 1-14 to 1-14 at Cusack Park Ennis yesterday. A tight and tense affair, this semi final went down to the wire, with the up to then unerring free-taker Colin Ryan driving a last ditch free wide to deny Newmarket a share of the spoils. Eoin Hayes grabbed Newmarket’s goal in the thirty-forth minute while Aaron Griffin raised a green flag for Ballyea on fifty.