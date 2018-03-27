TG4 to broadcast SEVEN GAA fixtures this weekend

All four Allianz Football League finals will be broadcast live, the hurling league semi-final featuring Tipperary and Limerick will also be shown live with deferred coverage of Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford team taking on Kilkenny on Sunday will be shown after Dublin's clash with Galway at Croke Park.

The Irish-language broadcaster will also stream the Kilkenny-Wexford game on their Youtube channel (Ireland only) and the clash between St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny and Presentation Athenry in Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Colleges Hurling Final will also be streamed live on the social media platform.

GAA fans will have lots of action to feast on along with their chocolate this Easter weekend.