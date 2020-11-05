Task force proposes end of pre-season competitions and January 1 start

An inter-county season running from January to July, with two new football competition formats, has been floated by the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force (FCRTF) ahead of a series of webinars over the next few weeks designed to inform stakeholders of the potential for change.

All-Ireland hurling and football finals on back-to-back weekends in the middle of July could become a reality as the FCRTF reshape the calendar on the back of positive feedback from the 'club first' approach that shaped the return to play during the summer.

Unhindered access to their county players, certainty of fixtures and no ambiguity or interruption was so appealing to clubs that GAA president John Horan asked the task force to revisit their work and see how a split season (inter-county and club window, with no overlap) would work.

Unlike 2020, the task force believes that, when normality returns, so too should an inter-county-first approach, as putting clubs earlier in the season would have required much earlier conclusions to club championships.

"Clubs would have found it difficult to accept having to play county finals at the end of April, beginning of May, which would have been a necessity if you flipped it and did it the other way around," the GAA's director of games, club and player welfare and task force secretary Feargal McGill said yesterday.

But otherwise, a split season, with any of the competition formats being proposed, can be done without impacting on the number of club weekends.

Whether the Association is ready for July conclusions to its showpiece competitions is a matter of "choice", according to McGill.

"You can have All-Ireland finals in September if you want but there are certain things you can't have. This is one of the things. If you want no interference to club fixtures from the inter-county game then this is your way to do it," he added.

The task force is also proposing the abolition of pre-season provincial competitions (O'Byrne, McKenna, McGrath Cup and Connacht League) and a January 1 start for inter-county training to create a clearly-defined closed season for most. It is planned to have motions relative to the structures and timing put to Congress next February with a view to having something in place for 2022.

The competition restructuring options on the table are:

The Allianz League as it is, eight rounds (including finals) over 10 weeks: January-March.

Four eight-team provincial championships: April-July (two options for 'rebalancing' provinces)

Option A: Three lowest-placed Leinster teams in the league (two to Munster, one to Connacht), lowest-placed Ulster team in the league (to Connacht).

Option B: The six lowest-placed Leinster teams in the league play off in provincial preliminary rounds with the three winners advancing to Leinster quarter-finals and the three losers going to a Munster Championship (two) and Connacht Championship (one).

■ The two lowest-placed Ulster teams in the league play off with the losers going to the Connacht Championship

■ Two groups of four in each province (using league seedings)

■ Top teams in each play in the provincial final

■ Second- and third-placed teams (16) in each group play first-round qualifiers

■ First-round winners play each other in second-round qualifiers

■ Second-round winners play losing provincial finalists in third-round qualifiers

■ Third-round winners play provincial champions in All-Ireland quarter-finals

■ Fourth-placed teams contest Tailteann Cup (if they are Division 3 or 4). New York will also be included here.

Provincial round-robin spring leagues: February-March

Munster: 1 x 6; Leinster: 1 x 5, 1 x 6; Ulster: 1 x 4, 1 x 5; Connacht: 1 x 6

League-based summer championship: April-July - four eight-team divisions (as per current league)

Play-offs: Top five Division 1, top three Division 2, Division 3 and 4 champions

Preliminary quarter-finals: Fifth in Division 1 v first in Division 4 and third in Division 2 v first in Division 3

Quarter-finals: First in Division 1 v preliminary winners, second in Division 1 v first in Division 2, third in Division 1 v second in Division 2 and fourth in Division 1 v preliminary winners

Tailteann Cup: Fourteen Division 3/4 teams (excluding champions and New York - one county will get a bye into a quarter-final)

Tailteann Cup winners will be promoted from whatever division they have played with along with the champions.

Otherwise, the top two will be promoted with the bottom two relegated. If one of the bottom two teams from Division 3 wins the Tailteann Cup, the third-placed team will then drop instead.

*The current (2018 and 2019) and previous (2001-2018) structures are also options

