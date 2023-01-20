Tales of four GAA ‘outsiders’ and how they fared at their new clubs

HUGH COGHLAN (Tipperary to St Vincent’s)

Like Kelly, Coghlan is a Garda whose career took him to the capital and St Vincent’s – the Tipperary footballer had already played in the losing county final of 2006 before helping Vins go all the way in the ’07-08 campaign.

He, too, would eventually rejoin his home club of Moyne-Tempetuohy – but only after a three-year detour with Portlaoise. There he won a hat-trick of Laois SFC titles (2010-12) but failed to add another Leinster title, suffering final heartbreak against Ballymun in 2012.

Coghlan had made his initial club switch because the long journey back home, especially after shift work for a Sunday morning match, became untenable. “You’re benefitting nobody. The club aren’t benefitting from you down home, and you’re not benefitting yourself either,” he explains.

He remembers that ’08 All-Ireland against Nemo as “definitely up there” with his best GAA memories. “Ideally you want it to be with your home club. If not, then with a club that you can consider your second home is just as good.”

KEVIN CAHILL (Meath to Nemo Rangers)

The Kells native was a Meath panellist for the All-Ireland winning campaign of 1996, and he started that ill-fated (if you’re a Royal) Leinster final scorefest against Offaly a year later. By then, however, his career in the meat processing industry was impacting his life as a footballer in more ways than one.

Cahill is now managing director of ABP Ireland & Poland; back in the nineties he worked for Kepak, a name synonymous with Seán Boylan’s Meath.

“I’d been on the Meath panel in ’92, as a very young lad,” he recalls. “I joined ABP straight out of college and went to England; I came back, Seán Boylan introduced me to the owner of Kepak and that’s how I ended up coming back to Ireland.

“I was based in Ballymahon with Kepak, I was living in a flat in Mullingar, and I had actually packed in football to concentrate on my career. Bernard Flynn talked me back into playing with Mullingar Shamrocks.”

With his new club he won a Westmeath SFC title in 1995. There was also an approach from then-Westmeath boss Mattie Kerrigan, who had coached Cahill through the Meath underage ranks. “Then Seán got wind of it, and he brought me back into the Meath panel!”

By 1998, work commitments forced his hand again and he opted off the squad. He had moved to Cork in August ’97, on the Monday morning after playing in the Leinster final, to start as general manager of a plant purchased by Kepak. He would stay on Leeside until 2010, and it was here that he enjoyed some of his most memorable football moments.

His four earlier years in UCC helped the bedding-in process, and also provided a connection that brought him to Nemo Rangers. He was welcomed with open arms, fraught history notwithstanding.

“It was contentious enough at the time because, if you remember, the Meath-Cork relationship wouldn’t have been great back then - so it was an interesting dressing-room to go into,” he remembers. “Steven O’Brien and Colin Corkery and Joe Kavanagh, all these lads … Billy (Morgan) was the manager and Dinny Allen was a selector, Jimmy Kerrigan was a selector.

“Hand on my heart now, I probably went there to play for Billy. And I probably went there with a bit to prove to Seán, that would have been a bit of my motivation as well. And I’m not saying Seán was wrong; he was right, in hindsight, obviously I didn’t have what the others had.”

Losing back-to-back All-Irelands against Crossmolina (2001) and Ballinderry (’02) was tough – but made their rematch win over Crossmolina in ’03 all the sweeter.

By then, Cahill felt one of them. “More importantly, I’d say they felt I was a Nemo man,” he concludes.

DENNY LONG (Cork to Austin Stacks)

The Millstreet clubman was in the early stages of his Cork senior career when work as an electrician took him to Tralee in 1970. His home place was just five miles from the Kerry border, so it wasn’t a gargantuan geographical leap. He kept playing for Cork through much of the next decade, winning a Celtic Cross in ’73 and two All Stars … but in 1975 he transferred club allegiance to Austin Stacks.

“I kind of had decided that I was going to stay and possibly open my own business, and [joining Stacks] would be a stepping stone to getting to know a lot more people and, down the road, it would be a benefit,” Long explains. “The journey back and forth to Millstreet would have been only about 40 miles – but in the back of my mind I said it would be a plus to be playing locally.

“They had won the county championship in ’73 (after a 37-year wait). I had got to know a lot of the players in the meantime because I had been playing against them at underage level and at senior level with Cork. So, I knew the likes of John O’Keeffe, Ger O’Keeffe, Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy – and I had actually moved into accommodation with a family only a couple of doors away from Mikey Sheehy, so I was meeting him on a regular basis. It was easy enough then to play.

“Like everyone coming into a club, maybe a very, very small percentage and maybe a few [on the panel] might have felt that here is a fella coming in that’s going to be probably automatic on the team … I never noticed it. But I think in the overall sense I was very well received. I probably had a slight advantage of knowing the top players in the club.”

With Long now involved, ‘the Rockies’ won Kerry titles in ’75 and ’76; the latter proved a springboard for All-Ireland glory. He later had several spells training the senior team and was club chairman for five years in the early noughties.

“I’ve spent more time in Tralee than I did ever in Cork,” Long points out. “But, you know, I still have that great grá for Cork and the times that I played are very important to me.

“When I look back at all the things I won with Stacks, if I had won them with my home club they probably would mean that little bit more. But, you know, that’s the way life is, and you can’t have it every way.

“I enjoyed every minute with the lads I played with in the Stacks, and the club in general were very good to me. I’m still very involved, and my son was involved with them for many, many years as a player; and now his young fella is coming along. ‘Tis part of my life really.”

PAT KELLY (Mayo to St Vincent’s)

When he started the 2004 All-Ireland final against Kerry, Kelly was still togging out with his native Kilmaine. Two years later, when Mayo suffered further All-Ireland trauma against the Kingdom, he was an unused sub attached to the Garda club in Lucan.

But a city-based outfit made far more sense and when Brian Maloney – another ’04 All-Ireland starter - joined him in the capital, the Kilmaine duo went looking for a new club.

They had wandered along to the ’06 Dublin SFC final on a Monday night; St Vincent’s were pipped by UCD. When Mickey Whelan met them at a later date, the Vincent’s boss arrived with transfer forms in the hope they’d sign there and then.

“He was a great man to deal with, and a great man with the words,” Kelly recounts. “He had planned out what he thought of the team and what he wanted of the team … it was a no-brainer.”

Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland glory followed at the first attempt, although memories of the latter are forever shrouded by the death of his father Peter just the day beforehand. He played that St Patrick’s Day, as his parents had wanted; then as the team went out to celebrate, he was driven home to Mayo.

As it happened, Kelly played just two seasons with Vincent’s. In the summer of ’08 he received a transfer back west. He finished out that season, recalling their semi-final replay loss to Kilmacud as one that “hurts, because they actually went on to win the All-Ireland, fair play to them.”

Kelly quickly settled back into playing for Kilmaine, who are now intermediate. “I wouldn’t say I played last year because I was injured!” he says. “Junior C now is the plan for this year.”

As for his two years in Marino, he concludes: “We were never treated as outsiders, from the very start. Myself and Brian have been back a countless number of times … it’s not just the players who are welcoming, but all these people who would have been supporters at the time.”