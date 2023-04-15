Take me to the islands: Meet two of the GAA’s unique clubs and the continuous hurdles they must jump in order to stay alive

Brendan 'Tank' Murphy of Murphy's Boats on the Bere Island ferry. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Donnchadh Boyle

“I’m 58 and I played two years ago,” Brendan ‘Tank’ Murphy laughs, as the Bere Island ferry makes another crossing from the mainland.