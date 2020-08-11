Supporters of Cork GAA clubs targeted by streaming scam

A Cork GAA club have been targeted by a scam looking to take advantage of supporters who want to stream matches.

Eire Óg, who are based outside Cork city, were informed that their recent hurling clash with Douglas had been targeted. The fraudsters put up a fake link to a stream of the game in a bid to get people to part with their credit card details.

Eire Óg warned supporters of the scam via Facebook and revealed that they were “one of a number of clubs in the county” who were targeted.

"We have been informed of a scam by fraudsters using YouTube, trying to scam people out of their credit card details to watch our hurling game yesterday," the club warned.

"Please do not click on any of these links. We are among a number of Cork clubs being targeted by this scam.

"When we will stream a game you will be informed beforehand where you can watch this game. This will be the only source you will be able to watch it.”

Streaming of club games has become commonplace across the country as the 200 limit on outdoor gatherings remains in place, meaning many supporters can’t get to see their side in action.

A relaxing of an agreement with RTE and TG4 means that clubs can stream games at the same time as those channels broadcast games, something that previously wasn't permitted.

