Sudden loss of elite status for inter-county game deserves an explanation

Colm Keys

Talking Point

GAA President John Horan (left) and Director General Tom Ryan Expand

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar offered some hope to young kids and their coaches in a Newstalk interview that they could see some action sooner rather than later when he floated the prospect of underage teams "doing some form of training" that aligned with the previous Level Four ‘Living with Covid' plan.

It presented the prospect of some normality returning to the GAA fields in the not too distant future with the "definite possibility," as articulated by GAA Director-General Tom Ryan and president John Horan, of inter-county action resuming in March when they briefed counties after a Covid Advisory group meetings just nine days ago.

But things can change rapidly. Even as Varadkar was projecting hope, his Government colleague Jack Chambers, who is Minister for State for Sport, and other Government representatives were killing it in the short term by informing GAA officials that inter-county games didn't have Level Five status under the current restrictions, unlike the last Level Five restrictions between October and December when clearance for the resumption of the leagues and playing of the championships was there.

