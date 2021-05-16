Strength in numbers: Why unifying associations is next big step

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” — Vladimir Lenin

It has been that kind of week in camogie. Firstly, Sports Minister Jack Chambers announced female Gaelic games players would receive the same government funding as their male counterparts. Then the Camogie Association bowed to a players’ revolt and agreed to a split season.

“It is great that we are now getting the same (grant) that the men are getting,” said Galway All-Ireland winner Heather Cooney.

For her, the long overdue equalisation of government funding was personal. She was acutely aware of how much camogie players lost out because her brothers Conor and Shane have been the recipients of the male grant since joining the Galway hurling squad.

“It just seemed bizarre to me. We were putting our best efforts into what we were doing and getting women’s sport out there, getting women’s sport into the media and giving people the opportunity to see it and make the connection with it,” she said.

Read More

“I always thought it funny that we would be seen as different from a public funding perspective, so I think it is brilliant what the GPA has been doing.”

A survey published by the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) last October was a stark reminder of the plight of elite female Gaelic players. The survey, completed by 534 players, showed that although they put in similar hours in training to their male counterparts, financially they were lagging way behind.

As well as the shortfall in government funding — €700,000 versus €3m in 2019 — most female players had to pay their own physio costs, gym membership and even medical bills. Furthermore, 93pc received no travel expenses, with the cost of fuel averaging €55 per week.

A new agreement was put in place for last season which saw an amount paid towards players’ mileage, but due to Covid restrictions players can no longer car-pool for training and games.

“Getting expenses will be huge,” said Cooney. “If I totted up the amount of diesel I put into the car down the years to go to training it would be something. But, look, that was never going to stop us going to training.”

The new deal will be particularly beneficial for students, she believes.

“When you are in college you are just putting your pennies together as you don’t have the disposal income to be travelling here, there and everywhere. It is going to be big for us, but it is going to be huge for them.”

Since Cooney, a teacher in Killeeneen National School in her native county, joined the senior squad in 2020 there have been incremental improvements, though nothing compared with the latest funding leap.

“These days we get plenty of gear at the start of the year, which is great, but it is also only right because we are training every second day and we need it. We are in a good position because we have a lot more now than we had before — food after training, good stocks of gear — but the expenses were the one big thing and this week has helped that.”

She believes that ultimately unifying the GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association will benefit everyone.

“I think there is great strength in numbers, whereas when you are in different associations it becomes that much more difficult to fight your corner,” she said.

As for the controversy over the scheduling of the season, Cooney says she is glad the issue was been resolved satisfactorily.

“It has been going on for a while and it is not what you want because everyone was so excited to be back training. It was an unwelcome distraction for a while, but we are just glad it was resolved.”

Had the Camogie Association not backed down and agreed to a split season, the dispute could have escalated into a players’ boycott of the league, which began yesterday.

“The big thing was that despite the rivalry there is between the counties that we stayed together, and the GPA were with us. We came together because it was something we believed in.”

Cooney felt the split season worked well last year, adding: “I loved being at every single training session with my club St Thomas’ last year. Then when that was finished I was able to move on and give 100pc to Galway.”

Club players won’t miss out she insists. In Galway, for example, there are plans for a summer league and teams will play without their county players.

Cooney grew up in a hurling-mad household. Her parents and three brothers, Conor, Shane and Donal, were all involved in St Thomas’, which is situated between Loughrea and Gort. Their senior team has been the dominant force in Galway hurling in this decade: they are the current county champions and have won five titles since 2012 as well as the All-Ireland club championship in 2013.

Heather, though, still has the bragging rights at inter-county level. Her brother Conor is aiming to add to the Celtic Cross he won in 2017, while Shane joined the panel a year later. For Heather, the target now is to bag a third All-Ireland senior medal after her wins in 2013 and 2019.

Read More

Sunday Independent