Streakers, own goals and what ifs: the story of Dublin vs Wexford

He will go down in history as the only footballer to score four championship goals against Stephen Cluxton, but Red Barry chuckles at the notion of him sending unstoppable howitzers past the greatest ‘keeper ever.

“Four goals – how many times did we play them?” he asks. “I didn’t score in 2010 . . . if I’d got a goal then we might have actually won!”

Then he recalls how, in 2005, his then-Wexford boss Pat Roe told him before their Leinster SFC semi-final against the Dubs that, if they won a penalty, he was taking it.

“I was like, ‘What?’ And I said to myself, ‘Sure we won’t win a penalty.’ Now, I hadn’t been practising penalties – sure Matty (Forde) would be taking them. I had to go up and take the ball off Matty in front of the Hill, and a flare went off over my head but I didn’t actually even see that.

“It was a terrible penalty! And the rebound came back, and I threw my left leg at it and I’d say it didn’t even hit the back of the net, it only barely scuttled in over the line.”

Still, let the record books show for posterity: Barry raised a green flag against Cluxton/Dublin in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2012. Those four results will equally infer that Wexford didn’t raise the white flag: the respective losing margins were two points, four, three and four.

But even that fails to tell the full story of Dublin/Wexford this millennium. There have been nine SFC collisions, all won by Dublin. But whereas three of those finished in relative landslides – by margins of 15 points in 2000, 23 in the 2008 Leinster final, and by 16 points in 2014 – the norm has been far closer.

Moreover, a tantalising window of opportunity opened for Wexford five times and, for whatever reason or reasons, they couldn’t capitalise.

Last summer, long before Dublin’s quest for an All-Ireland seven-in-a-row had been incinerated by Mayo, Dessie Farrell’s team opened their campaign in Chadwicks Wexford Park and played like a pallid imitation of their old regal selves, eventually beating Division 4 opponents by 0-15 to 0-7.

And now, this evening, comes a Leinster quarter-final rematch after Wexford’s ambush of Offaly last weekend. Even though the outcome has been preordained by the bookies (Wexford are 20/1, the Dubs 1/100) the fixture carries an unusual fascination for diehards and neutrals alike: will it be an unconvincing Groundhog Day repeat of last year or will Dublin re-emerge from a grim spring as born-again contenders?

Here are two things that won’t happen: there won’t be a band of ‘tired and emotional’ streakers invading the pitch, and the game won’t be turned on its head by a freakish own goal. Unless Dublin/Wexford history repeats itself . . .

WORLD CUP FEVER

Tommy Lyons’ summer baptism with the Blues came on a sweltering Saturday evening on the first day of June, 2002. Most fans descending on Dr Cullen Park had been up very early to watch the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon in Japan. Quite a few had never got to bed in the first place.

Johnny Magee, Dublin’s centre-back, recalls a huge tailback going into Carlow and a carnival atmosphere once they got there.

But does he remember the streakers, some five in total?

“I do!” he laughs. “I had said to one of them, ‘Will you get off, we’re trying to play a match’ . . . ‘Ah, we’re only up for the craic!’”

Dublin were six up and coasting at half-time, but Barry’s fisted goal on the restart transformed the narrative and they eventually held on by 0-15 to 1-10 . . . having survived one panic-stricken moment two minutes into injury-time, protecting a three-point lead.

“I was working in a pub inside in Wexford town,” says Barry, “and one of the regulars gave me 10/1 on us winning and I’d a ‘score’ with him. Towards the end Matty took a shot, it was going straight for the top corner and one of the Dublin defenders (Paul Casey) got a hand and blocked it. It was gone past Cluxton; he wasn’t getting near it.”

That could have made a young student a whole lot richer; not that Barry views Wexford’s subsequent Leinster battles with Dublin through the prism of daylight robbery.

In 2005 they led by three points after 53 minutes but lost by four. In 2010 they were seven up after 49 minutes, only to be forced to extra-time and lose by seven.

In the 2011 Leinster final, Barry rounded Cluxton for a 44th minute goal that left them three clear, and they still led by two in the 51st minute when ‘keeper Anthony Masterson came charging off his line only for a punched clearance to ricochet against full-back Graeme Molloy and rebound into the net. James McCarthy added a second goal six minutes later, and Dublin held on to win by three.

A year later, at the semi-final stage, Wexford led by two before Kevin McManamon’s 52nd minute paved the way for a four-point Dublin win.

Those three close encounters from 2010 to ’12 pitched Jason Ryan in managerial combat with Pat Gilroy. Barry identifies 2010 as the biggest regret, reflecting on how Dublin ate into their big lead when Colm Morris was off for running repairs after getting “split open”, and how Dublin were able to start extra-time with 15 after two earlier red cards.

Dublin midfielder Eamon Fennell has a very different memory of 2010. Encouraged by some stellar league results on the road, management decided to keep the players in a pre-match bubble by billeting the night before in the Regency Hotel. Yes, the same one.

“It was safer back then!” Fennell confirms. “But there were also loads of weddings and events on, and it was a f****** nightmare! I ended up going home because I couldn’t sleep … so that kind of backfired on us in terms of our preparation.”

As Dublin headed for their dressing-room sanctuary at half-time, trailing 0-8 to 0-2, they were greeted by a chorus of boos. “The fans did turn on us,” their midfielder recalls. “But that kind of gelled us together in the second half.”

Two years previously, in his first season as manager, Jason Ryan had led Wexford to the 2008 Leinster final. It was the county’s first since 1956 – the last year they actually beat Dublin – and at half-time they only trailed by three points.

What followed was a merciless onslaught from Pillar Caffrey’s men, who won by 3-23 to 0-9. “It was nearly their only dominant patch of any significance against us in six or seven games. But it was serious. Shane Ryan that day was like a man possessed,” Barry recounts.

Fennell had started Dublin’s first two rounds but, with Ciarán Whelan back from suspension, he remained on the bench for all 70 minutes. “I was fuming,” he admits.

That cakewalk proved a double-edged sword as Dublin were then routed by Tyrone – and Wexford regrouped to reach the semi-finals.

DUBLIN’S STRUGGLE

As for why Gilroy’s Dublin took so long to break down Wexford, Fennell reckons their similarities in style cancelled each other out. He recalls Paul Flynn telling him that Adrian Flynn was “one of the fastest people he’s ever marked and covered the most ground. And that’s a testament coming from Flynner.”

Magee, whose late mother Daisy hailed from Ramsgrange, suggests: “Maybe it’s because I’m a half-Wexford man myself, but they wouldn’t fear Dublin … they back themselves. They were confident in winning their own battles.”

Barry, for his part, surmises that Wexford’s failure to take their chances proved a vicious circle: it sowed seeds of doubt in their own heads while “by not having that killer instinct, by not actually once getting over the line against them, they probably always just felt, ‘Ah, look, we’ll claw this back.’

“We were unlucky with the own goal in ’11 … but you can accept in sport that there’s going to be things like that. At the end of the day, where were all the games won and lost? In the last quarter. And Dublin being able to roll the bench better than us was probably a key factor.”

It wasn’t the only reason - “We bloody shot ourselves in the foot too many times as well” – but the rivalry was a blast while it lasted.

As Barry concludes, everyone loves an underdog story. “A crowd of us are meeting up on Saturday night. David Murphy is getting married in a fortnight, and there’s a lot of good friendships made that are still there – but not too many medals!”



