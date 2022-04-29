| 8.8°C Dublin

Streakers, own goals and what ifs: the story of Dublin vs Wexford

Wexford players celebrate after Redmond Barry, fourth from left, had scored their first goal from a rebounded penalty as Dublin players look on during the Leinster SFC semi-final in June 2005. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Wexford players celebrate after Redmond Barry, fourth from left, had scored their first goal from a rebounded penalty as Dublin players look on during the Leinster SFC semi-final in June 2005. Photo: Sportsfile

He will go down in history as the only footballer to score four championship goals against Stephen Cluxton, but Red Barry chuckles at the notion of him sending unstoppable howitzers past the greatest ‘keeper ever.

Four goals – how many times did we play them?” he asks. “I didn’t score in 2010 . . . if I’d got a goal then we might have actually won!”

