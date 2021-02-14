| 4.9°C Dublin

Straining at the leash

Of all the fixtures that went unfinished last year, the Laois football championship holds special significance

General view inside the stadium at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

General view inside the stadium at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Last autumn, in a year of unexpected events and abnormal occurrences, Portlaoise lost their grip on the Laois senior football championship. Only once since 2006 has the Delaney Cup not been the property of the county’s main town, but Emo’s striking quarter-final victory paved the way for new champions.

It blew open a championship and ended a monopoly more oppressive than Dublin’s stranglehold on the inter-county title race. Emo has won Laois football’s biggest prize only once before, in 1972. Their semi-final opponents, Graiguecullen, last triumphed in 1965. Of the other semi-finalists, Ballyfin have never contested a senior county final, while their opponents, Portarlington, had their last success in 2001.

And then, as opportunity knocked, Covid struck, ruling out any further action and leaving the championship in limbo. On Monday, October 5, the GAA took the decision to halt all club competition pending an expected move to Level 5 restrictions. Frustrating as the current situation for club and county teams is, for those waiting to finish competitions left over from 2020, the agony is even greater.

