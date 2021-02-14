Straining at the leash

Last autumn, in a year of unexpected events and abnormal occurrences, Portlaoise lost their grip on the Laois senior football championship. Only once since 2006 has the Delaney Cup not been the property of the county’s main town, but Emo’s striking quarter-final victory paved the way for new champions.

It blew open a championship and ended a monopoly more oppressive than Dublin’s stranglehold on the inter-county title race. Emo has won Laois football’s biggest prize only once before, in 1972. Their semi-final opponents, Graiguecullen, last triumphed in 1965. Of the other semi-finalists, Ballyfin have never contested a senior county final, while their opponents, Portarlington, had their last success in 2001.

And then, as opportunity knocked, Covid struck, ruling out any further action and leaving the championship in limbo. On Monday, October 5, the GAA took the decision to halt all club competition pending an expected move to Level 5 restrictions. Frustrating as the current situation for club and county teams is, for those waiting to finish competitions left over from 2020, the agony is even greater.

The Laois and Offaly hurling finals were pulled, the Offaly final only days from being played. Senior football finals in Cork and Donegal remain unplayed, and numerous finals and semi-finals across a range of counties at minor, intermediate and junior level also failed to make the cut. In mitigation, Laois, Kildare, Offaly and Donegal were hampered with additional regional lockdowns. “We lost the three weekends,” says Laois secretary Niall Handy. “That was where we fell down. We had already started the championship and couldn’t rearrange it to a knock-out format at that stage.”

For those still waiting, there is a sense of unfinished business, of accounts to be settled. Darren Strong retired from inter-county football with Laois at the end of 2018 and was focusing his energy on reaching a third county final, after Emo lost finals in 2004 and ’15, the latter after a replay.

“We bet Portlaoise in the quarter-final as well which was a massive, massive scalp for us,” he says. “The last time was the time we won the championship in 1972. Look, to go and beat Portlaoise and to be on such a high and to be playing alright football and then just to stop everything was a big setback.”

In Laois, all four senior football teams have been trying to handle a difficult situation. “Jeez we didn’t know it would be months and maybe six or seven months later,” says Strong. “And I only read there that some counties were thinking of calling off last year’s competitions. Now I really hope that does not happen.

“We were told it would be played in December, I don’t know was that to keep lads’ hopes up. We haven’t stopped training since. We trained over Christmas, we tried to take a bit of a break in January, but you still have to keep going a small bit.”

The Emo team is managed by his father, John, and must bide its time for the meeting with Graiguecullen in the last four, the date still unknown. Graiguecullen are targetting a first county final appearance since 2011. They were well into their warm-up for the first round championship tie against Arles-Killeen on August 7 when the match was stopped in its tracks pending a regional two-week lockdown at midnight.

The Graiguecullen manager Kevin Doogue remained hopeful into December that the championship would be completed. But all managers were summoned to a meeting with the county board secretary and chairman to be told it would be at least the following summer before games could be played, with inter-county having priority.

“We are 50-something years waiting for it,” says Doogue of the Delaney Cup. “This was the big shot for us. You were starting to see lads playing attacking football. You were so excited that you did not care if you were given a week or two weeks’ notice to play it. You just wanted to see it played. It is very disheartening, especially when you are only two games away from finishing it.”

But Doogue has also seen first-hand why sport has had to reach accommodations and why the Laois championship hasn’t been finished in the same calendar year for the first time in 50 years. Both he and his wife have Covid and are in quarantine, as is his entire family, all of his siblings and parents. A cousin of his was recovering from Covid when she died suddenly aged 42 in Graiguecullen two weeks ago. Sinéad Ní Nualláin, a teacher, was part of the local GAA community and her father, Seamus, played on the last Graigue team to win the county title. Because many of the family are self-isolating the funeral still hasn’t taken place.

“There is nothing easy about Covid, I would have thought I was a young, fit fella and it is after knocking the shite out of me to be honest, breathing wise,” says Doogue. “So all I am looking for is all the players to be back in a safe environment.

“They are all training away individually, we are all in the same boat. I don’t think any player would stand for being in a group at the moment, I don’t think any club could put their name to it either. I think we will get to play it eventually.”

His cousin’s death and the spread of infection has brought a hardening sense of realism, for all the frustration of waiting for a football match to materialise. “She was in great form, no bother, and her brother went to see her last Sunday and she was dead in the bed. She had Covid. We all then got it from being in the room with her,” explains Doogue.

He recalls how she offered Irish classes to families during lockdown and distributed all donations to the GAA club where she had been an active fundraiser. Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations in her memory and a GoFundMe page was established which quickly raised almost €40,000.

“I didn’t really take it as seriously as it probably was, until it hit home,” says Doogue. “I was thinking of football the whole time. When something like this happens it makes you a bit more aware.”

He has also been leasing Brennan’s pub, one of only two bars in Graiguecullen, in recent years. Aside from three weeks before Christmas, it has had its doors shut since last March. “That can stay closed,” he says, “if I get football back I’ll be happy.”

Doogue says that all four semi-finalists play in the right spirit. “What is left is four teams that will play football. If you went to the two games you would be entertained. It’s a pity.”

The news last week that GAA activity won’t resume until at least early April has had a deflating impact on GAA communities. There was a small flurry of speculation that the club season might gain precedence over county, but sources have poured cold water on that happening. Those clubs waiting to complete competitions may have to wait even longer.

Before toppling Portlaoise, Emo defeated Killeshin and O’Dempseys, both recent county finalists. Against Portlaoise, they were struggling to keep them at bay in the first half, relying on last-ditch goalkeeping, and in the second half they grew in confidence. “Jack Owens kicked two outrageous points from the sidelines,” says Darren Strong. “It took something special to beat them. Portarlington beat them in the earlier stages but they were still there. It made it a lot more exciting (with Portlaoise gone), a lot more people were talking about the Laois championship. There was going to be a different champion.”

Ballyfin and Portarlington have never met previously in the senior football championship. “We had never been senior before 2014, when we won the intermediate championship,” says Killian Fitzpatrick, the Ballyfin team manager and former player. “It’s been tough at times, we are a small enough club and a dual club so you have a lot of demands on players. We never made a quarter-final before 2019. In ’19 we were beaten in the semi-final in a replay to Killeshin.”

Wins over Rosenallis and Ballyroan Abbey set up a quarter-final against The Heath in early October. “At that stage we knew we were breaking after the quarter-final but we were expecting to be playing maybe around the end of November,” says Fitzpatrick. “But then obviously there was a lockdown. The hurling final was due to be played and that didn’t get played, we were allowed train for another couple of weeks. We went back for a few sessions and it was lockdown again.

“I suppose you have to accept the way it is. Lads found it very tough I think from October to the end of December when we had no indication when our match was. I would not be critical of anyone, no one knew what was coming. We were there in the beginning of December doing a bit of training. We could be told we are out in the middle of January. At that stage things were starting to open up and people were hopeful. Do we work hard, do we take a break, what do we do?

“Just before Christmas we heard the decision not to play until June. Which everyone was horrified by but at least they gave us a bit of clarity. We took a clean break for Christmas and most of January. Look it’s not ideal and it will run into next year’s (2021) championship.”

All those managing teams experience a feeling of impotence. “I suppose players look to you to tell them what is happening,” Fitzpatrick says. “They want clarity and certainty. We just can’t provide that in the current situation unfortunately.”

Their semi-final opponents, Portarlington, are regarded as favourites to win it out. Their manager Martin Murphy (below) led Stradbally to senior titles in 2005 and 2016. While the meeting with board officers last December didn’t bring the news they wanted to hear at least they were able to get a better understanding of where they stood.

“They said that the National Football League was due to start in February depending on what level the lockdown was and if elite sports could go ahead,” says Murphy. “That left February, March and April out of the equation. Then of course the All-Ireland series was to begin, the championship, and that took you into June. So the earliest date being projected was the end of June.

“That was dependent on Laois’s progress in the Leinster championship and the qualifiers. I suppose we’re hoping that they would be played at the end of June. The way this lockdown is going, God knows when or if the National League is going to start and is it going to push the club season back further?”

This is unprecedented territory for anyone preparing a team. When Portarlington got the news in December they gave the players the rest of the month and all of January off. Murphy has to maintain a positive spin. “It’s great to be in the position we are in, we were in a semi-final last year (2019) and were narrowly beaten by Portlaoise and we felt we probably left that behind us. We had a bit of momentum going. Portlaoise had been knocked out. We had beaten them in the earlier stages and then Emo beat them. We felt we were in a good place.

“You don’t know what way guys are going to come back after the lay-off, the psychological effect this lockdown will have on players. In fairness there is a really good group of players, they are quite young. They are quite hungry for success as are all the teams left in it now. All the teams see there is a chance with Portlaoise gone.”

For the time being, with a return to the field put on the long finger, they must make do with remote meetings and individual training. “All I can do is keep in contact with our strength and conditioning man, Patrick Lowry, who is very good, and he gives me ideas around what he plans to do. We are trying to include some of the ball work, it has to be on their own. The day of going out to kick the ball off the gable end of the house, we first saw Mick O’Connell do that down in Valentia, we are gone back to that, very much to the basics over the course of the lockdown.”

The waiting game continues. Portlaoise are gone but only temporarily. Those still standing are anxious not to let a great opportunity pass.

“I can guarantee you that Portlaoise are going to come back twice as strong next year,” says Darren Strong. That being this year, of course.

