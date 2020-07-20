Stick touches, no hiding place and 'FOMO': Living with Covid isn't easy for GAA but it can work

It’s not exactly the same show that we all know and love but at least it’s back on the road with clubs willing to do whatever is necessary to assist the resumption after it looked like they would be sitting idle for the summer.

Watching the action in Aughrim on Sunday evening as Bray Emmets shocked perennial powerhouse Rathnew in their Wicklow SFC opener was a tad surreal as it was championship fare, but not as we know it.

Players arrived in match gear before finishing preparations on the side of the pitch, while hand sanitisers and yellow Covid signs were everywhere you looked and jerseys were hanging on railings or neatly placed on the ground for collection.

Personalised bottles are as important as boots or togs these days. No water is shared while some players shake hands, some hurlers will touch sticks, others will bump fists or elbows with the list of subtle changes going on and on as Bray were unable to bask in their surprise victory and receive the backslaps their efforts deserved from loyal supporters.

The water breaks scheduled for each quarter in a half can wreak havoc for teams with the natural flow of a game broken while management teams scramble to summarise 15 minutes of action in less than 60 seconds before sending their troops out to battle again.

All sorts of problems will arise when downpours arrive before, during and after games with no indoor refuge available until further notice while the squads that are able to foster the same team spirit and camaraderie without the usual chat in dressing-rooms and showers will be the ones to prosper.

There was a unique situation in Aughrim as Rathnew held a clear-the-air meeting following their comprehensive reversal with emotions running high as players and management identified their failings over the hour in animated fashion.

There was no hiding place and the sanctuary of what is said in the dressing-room went out the window, although there were only a handful still there to see it as Bray players watched on bemused by the language coming from the other end.

Eighteen people were counted in the stand with a range of others spread out across the terrace as just 200 were permitted inside the grounds under Government guidelines. Conversely, several clubs throughout the country have housed more than 200 for practice games in recent weeks as nobody was turned away or refused entry.

GAA president John Horan called for attendance limits to be redressed and pleaded that 500 people be granted access after the pausing of Phase 4 of the Government’s reopening road map until August 10 reverberated around GAA clubs.

It doesn’t make sense for county grounds like Aughrim and other sizeable facilities to be virtually empty for games when two-and-a-half times that could be catered for without any health and safety issues.

Clubs are being plunged into chaos as hardcore members can’t watch their pride and joy in action due to restrictions with FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) becoming a reality as those in attendance with the rare golden tickets drip feed information to the outside world.

Counties with streaming services deserve praise for keeping everyone in the loop but there are still serious worries about whether some championships will be completed given the number of clubs forced to halt activities due to Covid-19 cases.

Therein lies the biggest worry. While the Covid-19 e-learning module was the first port of call before training resumed and health questionnaires are refilled before every session, there is a lack of responsibility being shown by many.

Horan implored younger players “to make a clear decision, either you party or you play sport” but there’s an abundance of evidence to suggest that people are carrying on as normal with house and garden parties mixed with training and games potentially making for a lethal cocktail.

The two simply can’t mix right now, sentiments echoed by Bray boss Ger Brennan with the former Dublin star demanding that players exhibit some “cop on” and stop taking risks that are “ruining it for everyone else”.

High-profile games are bound to be culled amid Covid fears in the coming weeks and things could quickly go south but the GAA’s new normal needs to be truly embraced to save a season that had looked lost.