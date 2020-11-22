CORK v TIPPERARY, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30. Live RTE2

CORK may be 5/1 on favourites but the outcome is by no means a foregone conclusion. Granted Tipperary’s championship record against Cork makes grim reading – one win since 1944 – and they last won a Munster title 85 years ago.

But this Tipp team is built around their 2011 All-Ireland minor-winning side and these players are now reaching their peak. And don’t forget Tipp contested an All-Ireland semi-final just four years ago. When the sides clashed in the league this season, they produced a cracking game which Cork edged 3-13 to 0-21.

Having said that Tipp struggled against Limerick for long periods. They were outplayed at midfield and their key forward, Michael Quinlivan, is struggling to hit top form.

Still, they came from seven points down to bring the semi-final into extra-time.

And they have an excellent attacking half-back line and won’t be in the least intimidated by the prospect of facing the Rebels.

The key for Cork is their state of mind. They have no problem motivating themselves for their annual clash against Kerry.

But they struggle to bring the same intensity to other games.

Tipperary won’t sit back and invite them to attack as Kerry did.

But Cork have momentum and their young players introduced this season – such as Maurice Shanley, Seán Meehan and Colm O’Callaghan – don’t carry the baggage of years of failure at senior level.

Cork will win, provided they are mentally tuned in.

VERDICT: Cork

CAVAN v DONEGAL, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 4.0.

Donegal's Hugh McFadden in action against Conor Rehill and Pádraig Faulkner of Cavan during last year's Ulster final.

This is a repeat of last year’s final when, being honest, Donegal won pulling up.

Still, there is much to admire about Cavan this winter. They are without two of last year’s star players – Conor Moynagh and Dara McVeety who went travelling; they lost back-to-back league ties after the lockdown which resulted in their relegation to Division 3; and they bagged the draw from hell in Ulster.

It says a lot about the mental resolve of Mickey Graham and his players that they still picked themselves up to win three Championship games on the spin.

We saw their never-say-die spirit against Monaghan when they scored six points in the latter stages of normal time to bring the game to extra time, and then win with the last kick of the game. They played poorly against Antrim and were behind at half-time but dug out the win.

Ten points adrift after 30 minutes against Down, Cavan got the next seven scores to draw level, before chalking up another win. Apart from their character, they are showing commendable composure in eking out these wins.

So they’re a different and more dangerous animal to last year.

I rate Donegal as the second-best team in the country.

Granted Michael Murphy is not firing on all cylinders, there are injury concerns about Stephen McMenamin and Hugh McFadden and Armagh provided mere token opposition, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen from them all year.

They’re Dublin-like in terms of their physicality, athleticism, and composure. They can play either a running or kicking game and had 13 different scorers against Armagh.

Donegal are also blessed with pace – their defence carries a potent attacking threat and they have mastered the advanced mark better than any other team. In his second year as coach, the influence of Stephen Rochford is growing all the time.

Last year the margin in the Ulster Final was five points.

I think it will be something similar today.

VERDICT: Donegal