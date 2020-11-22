| 4.4°C Dublin

State of mind key for Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and why Cavan's never-say-die spirit won't be enough in Ulster

Pat Spillane

Sean Meehan of Cork during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sean Meehan of Cork during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

MUNSTER SFC FINAL

CORK v TIPPERARY, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30. Live RTE2

CORK may be 5/1 on favourites but the outcome is by no means a foregone conclusion. Granted Tipperary’s championship record against Cork makes grim reading – one win since 1944 – and they last won a Munster title 85 years ago.

But this Tipp team is built around their 2011 All-Ireland minor-winning side and these players are now reaching their peak. And don’t forget Tipp contested an All-Ireland semi-final just four years ago. When the sides clashed in the league this season, they produced a cracking game which Cork edged 3-13 to 0-21.

