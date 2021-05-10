State grants for female GAA players to be trebled to €2.4m

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has promised to treble State grants given to female GAA players by the end of this year.

Minister Chambers made the commitment, stating he could no longer stand over the inequality involved.

He told the 'Today with Claire Byrne' radio show that the current €700,000 total made available to inter-county ladies footballers and camogie players would lift to €2.4m this year.

As it stands inter-county footballers and hurlers share €3m each year with those who go longer into a championship season receiving a maximum of €1,200.

Minister Chambers had said the top female players will get parity with that €1,200 figure.

The confirmation follows a recent Joint Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht meeting with leading administrators in the ladies games to discuss issues facing women in sport and 20/20 Campaign where the political will for that parity was strong.

"I’m serious about rectifying that," said Minister Chambers. "It is absolutely important there is parity of esteem and equality when it comes to funding. I’m going to do it this year," he said. "I can’t stand over or defend that inequality," he added.

"We’re in 2021 and this year we’ve seen the GPA and WGPA has merged, underpinned by the message of equality. I think that principle has to stand when it comes to the funding of our players.

"I'm proposing €1,200 for both. It is the right thing to do. We’ve seen massive growth in ladies football and camogie in the last 20 years. For all of our young women and girls playing football, we need to make sure there is no artificial glass ceiling when it comes to sport.

"We'll be trebling the amount on the women's side, it'll go up to about €2.4m. There are slightly less female inter-county players than male but there will be equality in terms of the average of what both get and will equate to €1,200. That is the right thing to do.

"It is important for any girl that wants to play for their county that they get that equality of treatment when it comes to state funding. It will enable us to support the welfare of teams in a greater way and also help players around their expenses."

Minister Chambers' confirmation comes as the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has pledged to pay 30 cent per mile for travelling teams during this year's league and championship.