Standing over our analysis: Rivals cool on defunding Dubs

The former Westmeath footballer John Connellan has taken issue on social media with our analysis last Saturday of one of the questions in a survey conducted among 25 county chairpersons that, ‘given Dublin’s ability to raise large sponsorship and corporate funds, should their central funding, especially for coaching and games development, be reduced and redistributed to other counties?’

Connellan is behind a motion, which he is hoping will make Congress 2022, calling for a defined method of distribution for the GAA’s central coaching and games development grants.

In our view, a significant majority of respondents – we can only draw our analysis from the 25 who took the time and effort to answer – were against taking coaching and games development money away from Dublin.

John produced a table synopsising his analysis of the answers and there was a different outcome.

He took issue with the manner of the survey too, suggesting that open-ended answers led to variance in interpretation. It wasn’t ‘best practice’ to conduct a survey in this way, he contended.

But we were keen to broaden the forum to more than just seeking ‘yes, no or undecided.’ The rationale behind the thinking on the subject was just as important even though it didn’t lead to a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Dublin funding, as opposed to wider review, in 10 of the answers.

Connellan suggested that we provide our own basis for coming to our conclusion and we’re happy to do that here.

Clearly, 10 said ‘no’ to the question and five said ‘yes’. From his own interpretation, Connellan deduced that Antrim, Wexford and Kildare made “no explicit comment on it” regarding a definitive answer. But to us, it was clear from the answers provided that they were not advocating any change to Dublin.

Antrim’s Ciarán McCavana was keen that “we should promote Gaelic games in our capital, put more funds in general into more coaches in all counties.” That’s ALL counties, inclusive of Dublin presumably. So no mood to cut there, in our opinion, rather increase funding across the board.

Kildare’s Mick Gorman didn’t answer yes or no but instead focused on how the funding is used within Dublin and how that might be better balanced. He then concluded that “central funding for coaching and games development be handled by the bodies best informed to do so – ie the Leinster Council and Croke Park.”

Right now, Leinster Council and Croke Park policy is clearly to increase funding in other counties rather than cutting Dublin (even though that largely went the other way in 2020 for some reason, according to revised accounts). That had to be interpreted then as approval for the status quo and consequently a ‘no’.

Wexford’s Micheál Martin stated that making the games development issue “about one county is a mistake.” Further on in his answer, he said that “before we have a conversation about reducing funding to any county, we should explore how we can increase funding to service the needs within each county.”

That doesn’t amount to “no explicit comment on it” in our view. Put simply, “let’s look at increasing funding in other counties before we strip anything from Dublin.” Maybe in time that could be a yes but, right now, it had to fall into our ‘no’ column. The word ‘before’ is key here.

We felt Derry leaned towards no too. They are devising a strategy for more games promotion officers which, Stephen Barker said, was dependent on central funding “in the same way as other counties operate.”

‘In the same way as other counties’ suggests that once their own position improves, they’d be satisfied with that. There was no mention of a review or an impact on any other county.

Seven other county chairs were in between, seeking broader reviews around funding with some linking it to commercial funding. From my interpretation, chairs in Donegal, Galway, Roscommon, Galway Mayo and Longford could all be open to cutting Dublin but see it as part of a broader review linked to capacity to generate funds that they accept would also impact on other counties, not the same as just cutting Dublin which the answer specified.

But ability to pay more is recognised. The answer provided by Kerry’s Tim Murphy gave no indication.

In the privacy of the voting booth, answers may well be different than those placed in a public forum. John Connellan, through the work on his motion, says he has taken different soundings and we look forward to those being published in time.

For the record, my own belief is that the financial support for coaching and games development in Dublin should be cut on the basis that many of the clubs in receipt would be in a position to contribute more than the 50/50 model currently in place. Obviously, there are clubs that aren’t in such a position.

But even in the year that was last year Dublin still generated close to €1.4m in commercial revenue. According to the board’s 2020 accounts schedule, no money was generated through fundraising. Nothing.

Considering that only last month Leitrim raised over €100,000 for their ‘50 miles in January’ challenge, surely there is much more scope in the capital city to improve this side of their finances so that coaching and games development can be supported more with less dependence on central funds?

Annually Dublin has spent between €1.3m and €1.7m (just over €900k in 2020) on their inter-county team preparations over the last decade when very little travel expenses would have been payable, given the proximity of most of their players to training. There is significant room to manoeuvre.

Linking coaching and games development funding to general membership, though, while equitable in theory, may not take into account that rural clubs will generally have stronger membership, through greater loyalty and identity, per capita than those in urban areas who may consequently suffer.

There is clear divergence of opinion on Saturday’s answers just as there was on Dublin’s last-published financial accounts. In John’s document ‘Fair and Equal Funding For All GAA clubs’, it states that Dublin made a profit of €2.7m. My analysis of Dublin’s 2020 accounts, their last published, was a €170k loss.

We stand over our own deduction that a significant majority of answers did not indicate a willingness to cut funding to Dublin significantly but accept the answers, such as they were presented, allows others to make different deductions.