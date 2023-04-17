St Brigid’s players will have a story to tell after meeting President Biden

Camogie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Joe Biden chat with camogie players from St Brigid's GAA Club at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Niall Scully

A memory that will never fade. The young St Brigid’s players playing camogie on the lush lawn and in the sunshine of Farmleigh. For the President of the United States, Joe Biden.