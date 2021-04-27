Sport’s long lay-offs already bringing some inevitable injury consequences

Last week, Marty Loughran’s Elite Physiotherapy clinic in Cookstown had its busiest week since they opened their doors in 2010.

A 40pc increase in bookings topped their previous busiest week which, as it happens, was the previous week.

Prior to that? The two weeks between June and July of 2020. You’ll have established the common denominator by now: those weeks in the immediate aftermath of ‘return to play’ in Northern Ireland.

Since collective team sport training was permitted in the Six Counties on April 12, Loughran, a former physiotherapist with SINI (Sports Institute of Northern Ireland), hasn’t known anything like it.

Private practice, he suggests, hasn’t been able to meet the demand that has come with the rebooting of limbs over the last couple of weeks and the carnage that it has led to on his treatment table.

A radiologist he knows who deals regularly with GAA players scanned two cruciate ligaments in the month of March. Last week he did five.

He’s wary of sensationalising it too much but Loughran sees amateur athletes, cut off from the fundamentals of their sport for the longest time ever, as being at their most vulnerable ever in these weeks.

He’s talking about this from a Six Counties perspective of course but last night the GAA pitches (and soccer and rugby) were full once more with enthusiastic young men and women while in a matter of weeks, judging by the optimism and, more importantly, necessity expressed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin over the weekend, collective sports training for all groups will be taking place. No one will dispute that those are and will be sights to behold.

The same fundamentals will be in play, that joints and muscles that have not be conditioned to working in a particular way will be tested like never before and will inevitably suffer.

“We give out about the 12-month GAA seasons but in some ways the continuity protects us,” observes Loughran. “For years most players would have a couple of weeks at Christmas but before and after that they are doing cross-training, some sort of other sport, especially in more recent years players weren’t taking huge chunks of time away from sport. This time it could be six, seven, eight months, especially for those that went for a straight knockout championship and were out early.

“We were worried the first time around when we looked at the NFL and the NBA lock-outs and comparisons with that with Achilles injuries. We were expecting the surge in injuries and we got that. The lay-off this time has been twice as long and we need to be better prepared for it,” he warned.

If training resumes for all age groups in the 26 counties on May 11 (May 18 would be a more conservative estimate) then it would mean that out of the last 14 months, GAA teams have been officially active for just over three. Put like that it’s an incredible period of time to be away from a sport, one that concerns people like Loughran who see the potential damage that too much enthusiasm can bring.

“The best preparation for any sport is playing the sport itself, so if you have been prevented from playing that sport for six or seven months you just can’t be conditioned for it. Some coaches have taken that into consideration and others have been too keen. We had that massive surge last week.”

The evidence from last year suggests more of the same in the weeks ahead if the figures for the GAA’s Injury Benefit Fund are anything to gauge by.

A playing season for clubs that was, at most, just less than six months (two-and-a-half months at the beginning of the year and then just over three between the end of June and the beginning of October when the plug was pulled) still saw the fund pay out some €6m, just over €2m less than 2019 when a full 11-12-month cycle would have been incorporated.

The GAA has been proactive with the roll-out of the ‘Be Ready to Play’ programme, being overseen by Des Ryan, the Head of Sports Medicine and Athletic Development at Arsenal FC Academy.

But the squeeze has already been illustrated by the condensing of a hurling pre-season into three weeks (without a challenge match prior to the league) and four weeks for the football league.

The desire to hit the ground running and shoehorn every possible game and competition in will be overwhelming and lead to trouble for legs, knees and backs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​