| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sport’s long lay-offs already bringing some inevitable injury consequences

Colm Keys

Breaking  Ball

Des Ryan, Head of Sport Medicine and Athletic Development at Arsenal FC Academy, has overseen the GAA's 'Be Ready to Play' programme. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Des Ryan, Head of Sport Medicine and Athletic Development at Arsenal FC Academy, has overseen the GAA's 'Be Ready to Play' programme. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Des Ryan, Head of Sport Medicine and Athletic Development at Arsenal FC Academy, has overseen the GAA's 'Be Ready to Play' programme. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Des Ryan, Head of Sport Medicine and Athletic Development at Arsenal FC Academy, has overseen the GAA's 'Be Ready to Play' programme. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Last week, Marty Loughran’s Elite Physiotherapy clinic in Cookstown had its busiest week since they opened their doors in 2010.

A 40pc increase in bookings topped their previous busiest week which, as it happens, was the previous week.

Most Watched

Privacy