Sporting restrictions: Inter-county GAA training, golf and tennis set to return in April

Inter-county training is set to be allowed from April 19. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Inter-county GAA teams are set to be allowed resume collective training from April 19, as the government prepare to ease certain Covid-19 restrictions.

GAA action at every level has been on ice in 2021 thus far, but it is expected that the government will permit inter-county teams to train from two weeks after Easter. The Taoiseach is due to make a televised address this evening. This latest news raises questions as to the structure of the 2021 inter-county season, which originally was set to feature a truncated National League in both codes and a championship with qualifiers.

Away from the top level of GAA, outdoor sports such as tennis and golf, and non-contact training for under 18s in team sports, will be permitted from April 26, according to a plan agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Under the proposed plan, only two people will be permitted to play non-contact sports outdoors together, such as golf and tennis, from the last week of April.

Children will be able to take part in non-contact sports training in pods of 15 from the same date.

