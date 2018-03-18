Sporting fixtures hit by wintry weather with further postponements expected

Pitch inspections are underway at a number of grounds as a result of heavy snowfall overnight.

The Allianz Football League Division Four clashes between Waterford and Leitrim and Wicklow versus Limerick have been cancelled, with the latter game being rescheduled for tomorrow. Offaly's clash with Sligo in Division Three has also been abandoned.

The Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals between Dublin and Tipperary, Galway's clash with Wexford and Offaly against Kilkenny have also fallen victim to the weather. The dublin-Tipperary game has been rescheduled for 3pm tomorrow at Parnell Park.

The GAA have confirmed that pitch inspections are underway at a number of other venues to ensure that conditions are playable. The four Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals had been due to take place later today as well as 11 other football league encounters, the relegation play-offs between Cork and Waterford in Division 1A and Antrim and Laois in 1B and the finals of Divisions 2A and 2B.

Allianz League fixture postponements Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals Wexford v Galway - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Dublin v Tipperary - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in Offaly v Kilkenny - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in

Allianz Hurling Division 2A final

Carlow v Westmeath - rescheduled for Monday March 19

Allianz Football League Division Two Louth v Meath Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly v Sligo - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Four Waterford v Leitrim - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in Wicklow v Limerick - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

**Further updates to follow. Today's Leinster Senior Cup final between Belvedere and Blackrock has been rescheduled for this Friday, March 23 at 2pm. This afternoon's feature race meeting at Navan has been cancelled due to snow.

The meeting was set to stage the Toals.com Bookmakers Webster Cup Chase with the scheduled reappearance of Willie Mullins' exciting Great Field and the progressive Doctor Phoenix. There was also the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase, a competitive handicap chase and a Listed novice hurdle. However, just before 8.30am the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced that: "Following a course inspection at Navan, the course was found to be unfit for racing due to a covering of snow. As a consequence the fixture scheduled for today, Sunday, 18th March, has been cancelled."

Online Editors