Split-season solution will ultimately harm the GAA

Martin Breheny

Congress consensus worrying as there were other solutions to fixtures’ crux

A view of an empty Croke Park during last December's All-Ireland senior football final. Fixing the fixtures problem without bringing the All-Ireland finals forward to July was easily achievable. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Other than where the evidence is so overwhelming as to be unquestionable, I regard consensus with suspicion.

But if everyone is on the same side, is it not always right? No actually. It’s all too easy to fall in line with the populist vibe of the time, where the loudest and most persuasive voices exert a disproportionate influence.

There have been some good examples in the GAA over the years, including how a scaremongering, conservative rump delayed the opening of Croke Park to other sports for well over a decade longer than should have been the case.

