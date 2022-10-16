Split season has invigorated clubs... if Donal Og Cusack is against it, we must be doing something right

Limerick hurler Seán Finn has “thoroughly enjoyed the split season” and why wouldn’t he? As he describes it, the long club break from the inter-county season has replenished his energy levels and he is enjoying life. Enjoying life? Is that allowed?

“When you’re tuned into the inter-county season for so long it can be mentally draining (I would add boring),” he told The Examiner last week. “I’ve really enjoyed the break, the time with my club and hopefully we will go until the end of October.”

This extraordinary, multi-decorated county hurler (he has won four straight All-Stars) is loving life. Like all our county players, he has at long last been given a proper break from the enforced tedium of the old system. He now has absolutely vital time to enjoy those crucial parts of life that had come to be neglected in the inter-county game’s race to the bottom.

His club Bruff are playing Newcastle West in the Limerick intermediate championship semi-final this weekend. Asked whether the new system is good for the inter-county game, Seán said, “As a player I can only speak highly of it.” It is nothing short of an emancipation.

Another unforeseen benefit of the new system is that as we saw with the vibrant inaugural Tailteann Cup, because the county season was finished so early, players from the counties outside of Division 1 hadn’t taken off to the US. They were all still at home and available to play. So, we had a wonderful, exuberant second-tier championship. After the final whistle in that Tailteann final, I bumped into some senior GAA officials on level 5.

Uplifted by what we had all just seen and felt, the discussion was all about creating more tiers. Why should Antrim and Carlow and Leitrim not have the same opportunities to win a Tier 3 or Tier 4 All-Ireland? Why shouldn’t we have a weekend festival of All-Ireland finals, perhaps with Tier 2 and 4 on the Saturday in Croke Park, followed by the Tier 1 and 3 finals on the Sunday? Now, these tiers will work, because the players will still be at home, unlike the old system where they were long gone.

The new split season even allows players to travel to America on a five-week sanction to play there, before returning in time for their own club championships. Both Rian O’Neill (Philadelphia) and Paul Mannion (Boston) played in America this year and were home in time to take a full part in their clubs’ runs to the county finals in Armagh and Dublin. These are all very big wins for our boys and for our community.

All over the country, we see the new lease of life being given to the club. Proper time to prepare. Proper time for their star players to reintegrate with the group and achieve that togetherness that is the essence of team sport.

Under the old system, county players might as well have been hired by their clubs for championship, as though they were travelling to the US for five weeks. As for the clubs, they waited forever to start their championship then often ran it off like a blitz, sometimes over the space of three weeks. Then, it was straight back to the county for pre-season training. Who did this benefit? If Dónal Óg Cusack is opposed to it, the GAA must be doing something right.

Our clubs have been invigorated. They are no longer an afterthought, a thing of secondary importance, about whom we make grand speeches and describe them as “the lifeblood of the association” while treating them as anything but. The GPA has hijacked this language and perverted it. Routinely now, we hear their leaders talking of county players as “the lifeblood of our association”, “great men”, “the ones who inspire the children to play the games”, “the ones who generate the revenue”, “put bums on seats”, “leaders in their communities” and all the rest.

The GPA are essentially a lobby and PR group, their main purpose being to ensure that money continues to flow into their coffers. The more county players are kept away from their clubs, the more they become detached from them. In this way, the GPA can control them and continue to buy their loyalty. When Dónal Óg rails against the new shorter county season, in my view he is railing against the loosening of that control. The longer the county season, the more games, more money, more sponsorship, and, most importantly, more financial possibilities for the GPA.

The GPA has always struggled to find a real purpose. In searching for one, they have borrowed heavily from the wellness industry, patronising everyone and peddling a grandiose vision of themselves. Just last week, at their annual conference, which comes across like a Google wellness day, Tom Parsons said: “County players are role models in their community, driving social change.” Driving social change? I have no idea what he means by that, but it sounds high-minded and noble, and in a world where superficial sentiment trumps reality, it will have to do.

He said: “Our members play a unique and irreplaceable role in Irish society, heritage and culture.” More meaningless mumbo jumbo that could apply to most lawful groupings. Young Fine Gael or Conradh na Gaeilge would say the same.

Then, the veiled threats to the GAA. “Our commitment to Gaelic games at the highest level must be acknowledged, respected and not forgotten” ie, the GPA wants more funding. Then, “it is imperative there is a world-class welfare programme in place for inter-county players.” Presumably their version of a world-class welfare programme means more life coaches.

Real welfare is shortening the season for inter-county players, reducing the number of training sessions (something the GPA has fought against), allowing our boys to flourish in the vital areas of their lives: work, study, relationships, leisure, socialising, getting involved in other things that turn their light on. In short, giving them time to live. No wonder so many of our players nowadays are, in Brian McGilligan’s immortal words, “still at school doing nothing when they are nearly 30.”

The GPA conference was reminiscent of the North Korean parliament, full of exaggerated self-praise about how amazing the GPA is, what a crucial role they fulfil in Irish society, how they uplift the nation and all the rest. They are detached from reality, like the Pendulum Summit. Put it this way, they wouldn’t think of talking about the GAA or themselves in this way in the clubhouse or the pub. If they did, people would think they had lost their minds and move to the other side of the bar.

There are no dissenting voices. Last week, as usual, all of the motions at the conference (six in total) were passed unanimously. How can anyone object to such sugary expressions of self praise?

Motion 5: “That our members are saintly, charitable, devoted to social justice, love little kittens and deserve to be properly financially remunerated for their awesome contribution to Irish life”. Do we have anyone to speak against the motion? No? Last chance. No? Okay. Do we have a seconder? Yes? Can members press the green button to vote Yes and the red button to vote No. Sorry, there isn’t actually a red button (ripple of laughter goes around the conference room). And the result: 150 votes to zero. The motion is carried unanimously.

They come across like life coaches, and like life coaches, they are very sensitive to criticism. Some years ago, they hired the renowned impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore to perform at one of their fundraising dinners. On the week of the event, the organisers rang Conor and told him that he was not allowed to do his impression of me. Incredulous, he told them that I was going to be a big part of his routine. They said it was a deal-breaker. The comedian told them to stuff it. When he rang me that night to tell me I thought he was pulling my leg.

They are children wanting to be treated like adults. Since the GAA bought them off, like the teams on the The Apprentice they have no real decision-making powers, and only exist because the GAA allowed a vacuum to develop. They therefore play at being grown-ups. They have their AGMs, just like adults with real jobs. They have pop-ups and PowerPoints and glossy posters, just like adults with real jobs. The most embarrassing thing about them though, is the amount of time they spend patting each other on the backs, which is truly nauseating.

Meanwhile, the rest of us get on with volunteering.