Split inter-county and club seasons with July All-Ireland finals from 2022 after unanimous vote at GAA Congress

A split season will operate in the GAA from 2022 with the All-Ireland finals in football and hurling being played in July.

This has been one of the most emotive issues in the recent history of the association, yet the revolutionary change was passed unanimously and there was no debate on the issue at today's GAA Congress.

GAA President John Horan acknowledged that the changes the organisation were forced to make to their calendar last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic had benefitted them. “We learned from the crisis and benefitted from it that sense. Hopefully, we have now resolved this issue.”

Under the new plan the season will begin with the National League following by the provincial and All-Ireland series with club activity taking place in the latter half of the year.

Congress also accepted a motion banning joint captains receiving trophies though it was pointed out that the decision had already been taken by the Central Council.

The U-20 hurling championship will be revamped slightly with the Leinster and Munster winners advancing straight to the All-Ireland. There will be no second chance for the beaten provincial finalists. Furthermore, U-20 players featuring in the Liam MacCarthy Cup will not be eligible to play in the competition until their county exits the senior championship.

A motion from the Gaelic Players Association to make it mandatory from all inter-county players to receive anti-doping education annually before they line out was also accepted.

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan raised the thorny subject of funding to counties. He said ‘One thing that I would urge going forward is that we look to the equalisation of our model. Because for counties like ourselves one of the biggest challenges is financial.

“I think our ability to survive, never mind compete again at the highest level, is based on an urgent equalisation of funding, I think a targeted approach to the distribution of funding is very, very important.

“Dublin received support when they needed it. Other counties need it now,” he said.

In a sharp exchange with former GAA President Sean Kelly, who questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to remove GAA from their list of elite sport exempted under Level 5 Covid 19 regulations, the current President John Horan said the GAA are ‘quite happy’ inter-county GAA isn’t being played at the moment.

“If you take it in the context of rugby, the four provincial teams which make up the international team would probably be about 250 players and the League of Ireland would have similarly low numbers. Our multiples would be up at around 20 times that.

“There’s no loss of our standing with the Government in terms of Sport Ireland, the government, or anything like that. It was purely an operational decision made on the basis of where we are at as a country in the pandemic. We have no need to have any concern,” he said.

