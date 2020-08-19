Split GAA season moves a step closer after fixtures committee meeting

The GAA took a significant step towards a split season Wednesday night when there was significant support for its introduction at a meeting of the Fixtures Review Task Force.

In recent weeks, the GPA, CPA and GAA president John Horan all gave their backing to a model which would separate club from county activity.

And that momentum continued on Wednesday night's call with the idea to be explored further in the coming weeks and months.

However, it’s unlikely any changes to the calendar will come into effect before the 2022 season.

It’s understood that one of the proposals that will be examined is akin to the one put forward by the GPA, which would see the county season run over 23 weeks and wrapped up in July. Horan has already expressed a preference for a model that front-loads county activity into the start of the year with the clubs taking over thereafter.

Any proposal for change will have to be put before counties for approval at next year’s Annual congress.

The fixtures calendar, and the fall out from it, has been an ongoing issue for the GAA. Earlier this year, the CPA withdrew from the task force, claiming it was "a Trojan Horse, designed to give cover to the GAA authorities to ratify the status quo while having the appearance of consultation and thoughtful deliberation."

However, circumstances have changed significantly it now appears a calendar that separates county action from club is a step closer to becoming a reality.

Online Editors