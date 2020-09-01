| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Split GAA season is the easy part - now to find the right format

Fixtures Task Force have tough job to resolve critical details on how GAA's future may look

'Right now, to use the snowflake analogy, the GAA again finds itself in the midst of quite a significant blizzard of ideas and formats' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'Right now, to use the snowflake analogy, the GAA again finds itself in the midst of quite a significant blizzard of ideas and formats' (stock photo)

'Right now, to use the snowflake analogy, the GAA again finds itself in the midst of quite a significant blizzard of ideas and formats' (stock photo)

SPORTSFILE

'Right now, to use the snowflake analogy, the GAA again finds itself in the midst of quite a significant blizzard of ideas and formats' (stock photo)

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Fixtures calendars and competition structures are like snowflakes - no two ever appear the same.

Look around the 32 counties right now and you may see some commonality between championship formats - four groups of four being the predominant template. But add in the other constituent competition parts like leagues, promotion/relegation, quarter-finals, home venues - and there's a distinction between each one.

Which is why, even with the light of day of a split-season concept at national level blinding everyone with its current strength, finding a solution that even comes close to ticking every box still won't be easy.