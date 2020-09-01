Split GAA season is the easy part - now to find the right format

Fixtures calendars and competition structures are like snowflakes - no two ever appear the same.

Look around the 32 counties right now and you may see some commonality between championship formats - four groups of four being the predominant template. But add in the other constituent competition parts like leagues, promotion/relegation, quarter-finals, home venues - and there's a distinction between each one.

Which is why, even with the light of day of a split-season concept at national level blinding everyone with its current strength, finding a solution that even comes close to ticking every box still won't be easy.

Tomorrow night the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force intensifies its work around what shape the future may take. Having met two weeks ago to establish the principle of re-examining a split-season concept they'll now dig down into the detail.

But while complementary in so many respects, the issues of scheduling and format really should be looked at as separate entities. Otherwise, confusion will reign. And for change to happen, it really needs to be set out in the simplest terms possible.

Right now, to use the snowflake analogy, the GAA again finds itself in the midst of quite a significant blizzard of ideas and formats.

Having made public their call for a shortened inter-county window - February to late July - early last month, based on the feedback their membership provided through the two published ESRI reports, the Gaelic Players Association have been putting the finishing touches to their own proposals for a format that could fit that window, and it's expected that they'll present that to tomorrow night's meeting.

Process

For their part, the Club Players' Association, now looking in from the outside after withdrawing from the process late last year, has published five different plans of its own, conceived prior to the split-season concept making its comeback, so each one has an April window built in.

In the meantime, the GAA has been working away at developing its own plans to shape future seasons to avoid conflict that has reared its head through April over the last two years and most years really as clubs battled with counties for access to players.

Dissenting voices against a split season have been virtually, and surprisingly, non-existent so far.

Concerns that players would be too long away from their clubs in the first half of the year and would have no break from an inter-county set-up, in addition to the promotional loss of August as a shop window to a broader national audience, having already lost September, have not even got off the ground this time. Having torn up the script because of Covid-19, everything is now being looked at through a different lens.

In devising their three plans for last December's launch, the task force worked on the premise that an outsized county, like Cork for example, would require at least 14 and probably 15 weeks to complete its hurling and football championships.

In those new plans, the 15 weeks were split between six in April/May and nine post All-Ireland final through September up to the end of October.

Any new format that has a split season at its core will require that 15-week block in one take now.

Using a 2021 calendar and working back from the last weekend in October (to align with week-to-week provincial club championships in November) allows for All-Ireland finals to be played on the middle weekends in July (10/11 hurling, 17/18 football), short of the August Bank Holiday weekend that some would have had in mind as a natural conclusion.

In reality, in any of the three formats put forward by the task force, clubs in a majority of counties whose inter-county interest would be parked up by early- to mid-June would have much more than 15 weeks' access to all of their players.

To arrive at that mid-to-late July conclusion, however, remains the trickier part. And that's where some degree of separation is required between scheduling and format.

The task force provided three options last December, including one that kept the current structure but chipped away two weekends (by playing All-Ireland hurling and football finals on back-to-back weekends and playing New York and London games in Connacht on the same weekend as the other Connacht quarter-final, bringing the number of weekends required from 18 to 16).

The other two formats - a championship based on the current league structure, and four provincial groups of eight - require 15 weeks, one more than the existing hurling championship.

Work back 15 weeks from a July 17/18 All-Ireland football final and the commencement of either championship format would be the second week in April (April 10/11 on a 2021 calendar).

Challenge

The challenge with a new league format for the summer championship is to find a fair way to qualify for play-offs that respect the primacy of Division 1 while giving all other divisions a bridge to Sam Maguire. It shouldn't be more advantageous to mount a challenge from a lower division.

While the conclusion of an inter-county season may align with most, the commencement is unlikely to.

The task force has suggested the existing league format for two of its three proposals with provincial round-robin leagues/semi-finals and final to preface a summer league, roughly 'flipping' the existing structure.

But both require 10-week windows and if April 10/11 drops the flag for pursuit of Sam Maguire, the end of January then still looks the most likely starting point for the inter-county campaign, a month off what the GPA has advocated.

Splitting the season looks like being the easy part. Catching the right snowflakes in the blizzard remains the great conundrum.