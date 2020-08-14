Close

Split decision: Change is in the air as GAA president backs moves towards a separate club and county season

GAA president John Horan acknowledges that rising costs for inter-county teams are &lsquo;unsustainable&rsquo;. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

If the world hadn’t been gripped by Covid-19 this would be All-Ireland hurling final weekend, a relatively new date for the game’s showpiece event but one which it had settled quite easily into, following Limerick and Tipperary’s successes in back-to-back years.

If the virus can be suitably suppressed and eventually overcome to allow some degree of normality to return, perhaps a mid-August All-Ireland hurling final can again be slated in 2021.

But after that? Change is in the air again.

