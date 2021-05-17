Something from the weekend: Kerry's milestone, hurling's football legends, and the Antrim man in Tyrone

A sideways glance at the Gaelic Games weekend that was...

Football’s old warriors back for more - as hurlers

They might have stepped away from the brighter lights of their county’s football side but some former footballers as still making themselves available to their county hurling team.

Johnny Byrne, Mickey Burke and Keith Higgins are better known for their exploits with the big ball but these days they are togging out for their hurling team.

Keith Higgins. Photo: Sportsfile

Keith Higgins. Photo: Sportsfile

Higgins has been named captain of Mayo and hit 1-4 in their 11 point win over Roscommon as their promotion push gathered momentum. Former Kildare footballer Byrne hit 1-3 as the Lilies steamrolled Donegal while Mickey Burke played as the Royals secured a crucial win over Wicklow.

Stat attack as Kerry demolish Galway

Kerry manager Peter Keane might have raised a few eyebrows when he suggested that his side’s landslide win against Galway could just as easily gone the other way but there was no doubt their performance was one to make people sit up and take notice.

Their result sent reporters diving deep into the archives and in his report for the Irish Independent, Sean McGoldrick pointed out that amongst other milestones, Sunday’s game was Kerry’s biggest winning margin this century while David Clifford’s tour de force also pushed him into some exalted company.

“(It was) the first time they scored 21 points in their 40 clashes against Galway and David Clifford's 3-6 total capitulated him to fourth place in Kerry's list of top scorers in a single game,” McGoldrick wrote.

“Only Mick O'Dwyer (2-11 v Tipperary, 1969), Charlie O'Sullivan (4-4 v Limerick, 1936) and Maurice Fitzgerald (2-10 v Limerick, 1995) have bettered his tally - and the 22-year-old was benched for the final quarter.”

It was a landmark day for Galway for all the wrong reasons as they recorded their heaviest league defeat, surpassing a 20-point loss to Mayo in 1937.

Former Antrim man McGourty off to a winning start in Tyrone

Former Antrim dual star CJ McGourty started life as a Tyrone hurler yesterday and helped his new side to a win over Monaghan.

McGourty, who previously secured Ulster and All-Ireland medals with St Gall’s, works in Tyrone as a coach and secured an inter-county transfer earlier this year.

CJ McGourty. SPORTSFILE

CJ McGourty. SPORTSFILE

And he clipped over two points as Tyrone made a winning start to their division 3A campaign.

Number from the weekend

85 - the percentage return from Dublin shots. The seven in a row chasing All-Ireland champions converted 23 of 27 shots against Roscommon.