Something from the weekend: Down and Laverty hit right note on difficult night, Faithful on a roll and Higgins finally gets up the steps

The young footballers of Down were in a difficult position last Friday night in their Ulster U20 final against Monaghan. On the face of it, there was an Ulster final to win but everything was overshadowed by the tragic passing of Farney captain Brendan Og O Dufaigh a fortnight beforehand.
Somehow, the teams produced a brilliant game that needed extra-time to find a winner. And when Down finally got over the line, they celebrated in a way befitting of the occasion.
First captain Shealan Johnston accepted the cup with the minimum of fuss. And after a celebration photograph, Laverty brought his players and the Monaghan squad together to say a few words. Afterwards the Down panel offered their condolences to the Farney youngsters. It was a difficult night but one that was delicately handled by all involved.
How things have turned for Offaly. They scored a record breaking 41 points in their Christy Ring cup final win over Derry for their first hurling trophy win in Croke Park since the 1998 All-Ireland final. That haul came on the back of a campaign that’s saw them win all eight matches in league and championship to complete a brilliant year for Michael Fennelly’s resurgent side.
That success topped a memorable weekend for the county with their U20 footballers booking a place in the All-Ireland final with a win over Cork while earlier this year John Maughan guided the senior footballers into division two of the national football league. Also the minor class of 2020 reached Leinster finals in both hurling and football. After years of struggling for traction on both codes, Offaly are sailing in the right direction once more.
There are just six games left in the All-Ireland series in hurling and football.
We’ll know who’ll face off in the hurling decider next weekend with Limerick facing Waterford on Saturday and Kilkenny taking on Cork while the following weekend will see the football semi-finals down for decision.
On Saturday August 14, Dublin take on Mayo at 6pm in Croke Park while Sunday sees Munster champions Kerry face Tyrone at HQ at 3.30pm. As things stand, the GAA expect to welcome 40,000 spectators to the venue for both games.
There has been seemingly unlimited heartbreak for Keith Higgins and his generation of Mayo footballers but there was respite from Croke Park final pain for Keith Higgins with the county’s hurlers.
Higgins (36) captained Mayo to Nicky Rackard success on Saturday but last December was his seventh time to miss out in a football final. Higgins had also been to the big dance in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016 (draw and replay) and 2017. But having joined the hurling set up after his decision to step away from the football panel, Higgins the Ballyhaunis man hit seven points to guide them past Tyrone.
Number of the week
11 – the number of points the Roscommon minor footballers found themselves trailing Galway by in their Connacht FC semi-final before storming to a 1-16 to 2-11 victory at Tuam Stadium. The face Sligo in the decider on Friday.