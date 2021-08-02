Something from the weekend: Down and Laverty hit right note on difficult night, Faithful on a roll and Higgins finally gets up the steps

The young footballers of Down were in a difficult position last Friday night in their Ulster U20 final against Monaghan. On the face of it, there was an Ulster final to win but everything was overshadowed by the tragic passing of Farney captain Brendan Og O Dufaigh a fortnight beforehand.

Down and Laverty hit the right note on tragic occasion

Somehow, the teams produced a brilliant game that needed extra-time to find a winner. And when Down finally got over the line, they celebrated in a way befitting of the occasion.

First captain Shealan Johnston accepted the cup with the minimum of fuss. And after a celebration photograph, Laverty brought his players and the Monaghan squad together to say a few words. Afterwards the Down panel offered their condolences to the Farney youngsters. It was a difficult night but one that was delicately handled by all involved.