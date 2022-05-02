Something from the weekend: Unwanted history for Cork, family affair in Fraher Field, waving the white flag, and GAA on TV

A look back on a dramatic weekend of Gaelic Games.

Following on from their dismissal by Limerick, the Cork hurlers found Clare too hot to handle over the weekend, trailing by 11 points at one stage before eventually going down by two.

Already in the midst of their longest drought without lifting Liam MacCarthy, Kieran Kingston’s men travel to Waterford on Sunday week needing a win to keep their interest in the championship alive.

And as @GAA_stats pointed out on twitter, defeat there would be the first time in history the county has lost four games on the spin in championship following on from last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick and two reversals in the group stage this year.

Fraternal affair in Munster

Tipperary moved into a Munster SFC semi-final with a win over Waterford last weekend but there was an extra edge to affairs around the middle where two sets of brothers faced off against each other.

Rathgormack brothers Michael and Jason Curry lined out alongside each other in Waterford's engine room while Clonmel Commercial siblings Conal and Jack Kennedy were also operating in the middle third for Tipperary, who now face Limerick for a place in a provincial decider.

A look at the Irish in the AFL

Both Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy were in action for Geelong as they slipped to a narrow three-point defeat to Fremantle Dockers.

Tuohy had 20 disposals with O’Connor coming in with 12 as Geelong slipped to seventh in the ladder after seven rounds with the top eight progressing to the finals.

Conor Nash earned plenty of plaudits for his performance against Melbourne but couldn’t prevent his side coming out on the wrong side of a 91-81 scoreline against a still undefeated Melbourne.

The Simonstown Gaels club man was forced off with a quad injury late in the game.

James Madden also saw action for Brisbane in their win over Sydney Swans which saw them move second in the ladder.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

Quote of the week

"The Tailteann Cup is what is left in front of us. That’s the opportunity for young players and experienced players to try and turn a corner so there’s an opportunity there ad certainly going out and waving the white flag in Tailteann Cup I don’t think is going to be of much benefit to Down football” - Down manager James McCartan on facing into the second tier competition later this month.

Number of the week: 9

The number of seconds it took Meath to register a goal against Wicklow in their Leinster championship clash in Navan. Jack O’Connor grabbed the first of the Royals’ four goals as they set up a Leinster semi-final clash with Dublin.

GAA on TV

With the venue finally settled on, Cork and Kerry will clash in Páirc Uí Rinn in front of the Sky cameras on Saturday night.

RTE have their usual Sunday double header, starting with Limerick’s Munster hurling clash with Tipperary at 2pm followed by Donegal versus Cavan in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

Saturday

Munster SFC semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Rinn, 6pm - Sky

All-Ireland U20FC semi-final: Sligo v Kildare, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm - TG4

Sunday

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Cavan, Clones, 4pm - RTE2

Munster SHC round 4: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm - RTE2

All-Ireland U20FC semi-final: Kerry v Tyrone, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 1pm - TG4