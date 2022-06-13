Something from the weekend: The ‘Welsh Croke Park’, O’Rourke says no and 14 confirmed for the AFLW

The Welsh Croke Park

There was plenty of action on the field over the weekend but there was also a significant GAA event cross channel.

GAA president Larry McCarthy travelled to Wales to unveil a commemorative plaque at Frongoch, where many soldiers from the Easter Rising were interned after 1916.

Around 1,800 Irish volunteers were imprisoned in the camp, where they arranged games amongst themselves.

"They kept sport going in their own way," McCarthy told RTE.

"On one level it goes to show the ability of the GAA to keep doing things under the most onerous of circumstances.

"We will unveil a plaque to commemorate the Wolfe Tone final at Frongoch in 1916 where hundreds of Irish were interred during the Easter rebellion.

"There were so many GAA people and personnel there that they organised an All-Ireland final between Louth and Kerry."

The Kerry team was captained by Dick Fitzgerald, after whom Fitzgerald stadium in Killarney is named while Louth were led by Tom Burke, who would go on to referee the 1928 All-Ireland final. The area around where the camp stood is still known locally as ‘Croke Park.’

O’Rourke won’t ascend to Royal throne

Meath are on the hunt for a new manager but one of the county’s most celebrated players, Colm O’Rourke, won’t be stepping into the breach.

The double All-Ireland winner is currently in charge of Simonstown in Meath and revealed he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring to replace Andy McEntee who stepped down after six years in charge.

"I'm involved in club management, I'm very happy in club management and I have been for quite a while," O'Rourke said on RTE television.

"I did actually go for the Meath job on three occasions in the past and even somebody as stupid as I am would get the hint that when you're told 'No' on three occasions, I think that should put it to bed."

O’Rourke also took aim at the online abuse suffered by McEntee in the wake of his decision to walk away.

"My beautiful wife Patricia has a very negative view toward managing the county team and with good reason when you see the upshot of Andy McEntee going and the social media abuse than has taken place," he continued.

"People who put in enormous time at their own expense - it's not like Pep Guardiola getting £15m a year - and then being subjected to that sort of thing by unnamed people.

"I can't understand how, in a society, we can allow people to abuse others without having given their name and address. It's just a shocking indictment of society in general."

Meath are believed to be considering the possibility of appointing an outside manager.

A look at the Irish (in the AFL)

Conor Nash was in action for Hawthorn but they lost by 13 to Fremantle Dockers. The Navan native had 17 disposals and a behind but couldn’t stop the Hawks slipping to a third consecutive defeat and down to 14th on the ladder, 12 points off the final places. Geelong, the club of Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor, weren’t in action while Colin O’Riordan’s Sydney Swans were also on a bye week

There was plenty of Irish interest in the VFL. James Madden, managed 12 disposals for Brisbane in their win over Frankston. Kilkenny native Darragh Joyce had 22 disposals but Southport proved much too strong for his Sandringham Zebras, the VFL side affiliated with St Kilda.

Fionn O’Hara played at half back and had four disposals for the Box Hill Hawks as they won by six. Meath’s Cian McBride had 11 disposals as Essendon Bombers beat Carlton by nine. Derry’s Callum Brown had 19 disposals as GWS Giants beat North Melbourne

AWLW 7.0 continues to take shape for Irish stars with a total of 14 players from here signed on with clubs in the expanded competition. Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan have been re-signed by Collingwood. Aine Tighe is back with Fremantle Dockers while All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer remains with Brisbane Lions. Sinead Goldrick will rejoin Melbourne.

Niamh Kelly will play with champions Adelaide Crows with her sister Grace linking up with St Kilda where she will play alongside Clara Fitzpatrick. The Down player is back in the AFLW after missing the last two seasons. Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall are both signed with North Melbourne.

Aileen Gilroy has moved to Hawthorn after making her name in the sport with the Kangaroos while Joanne Doonan (Essendon) and Aishling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles) are also signed on. Rachel Kearns will return to Geelong while Meath midfielder Orlagh Lally has been linked with a move to Fremantle. Preseason starts on June 13 but the likes of Wall and Goldick aren’t expected to join their new team-mates until after their championships are over.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

The Irish in AFLW 7.0 (confirmed): Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood), Aine Tighe (Fremantle Dockers), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne), Niamh Kelly (Adelaide Crows), Grace Kelly, Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda), Erika O’Shea, Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Joanne Doonan (Essendon), Aishling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles), Rachel Kearns (Geelong).

Quote of the week

“Nobody would last nine years with a group of players unless they were incredible. You're proud to be associated with them; it's an honour to be associated with them.” - Colm Collins heaps praise on his Clare players and back room team after the Banner’s gutsy win over Roscommon to put them in the last eight.