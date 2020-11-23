Something from the weekend: The echo of the 1920 semi-finals 100 years on, Dan Breen and the looming Civil War

Dan Breen gets the 1920 All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Tipperary underway on 11th June 1922 at Croke Park

Records broken – wanted and unwanted – while history repeats itself

So we know that Tipperary ended an 85 year wait for a Munster title. And that Cavan picked up just their second Ulster crown in half a century in what was surely football’s greatest day for shocks. But there other landmarks – both wanted and unwanted – as well as the strange echo of history over the course of the weekend.

Dublin’s 21 point defeat of Meath in the Leinster SFC final was a 30th successive win in Leinster and a new head to head record in what was once one of gaelic football’s great rivalries.

Elsewhere, Donegal’s appearance in the Ulster final was their ninth in the last ten seasons but their defeat means they haven’t reached an All-Ireland semi-final since Jim McGuinness was in charge in 2014.

And in a strange symmetry, the weekend’s results brought about an eerie repeat of the All-Ireland semi-finals 100 years ago.

The 1920 All-Ireland series saw Dublin take on Cavan and Mayo face Tipperary, exactly as it will be on the weekend after next.

However, those games weren’t without complication. Dublin saw off Cavan in their semi-final but unrest in Ireland meant the remainder of the championship was delayed. Eventually, Tipp beat Dublin in the final, which was played almost two years late on June 11 1922.

Dan Breen threw the ball in that day as Civil War loomed. Tipperary emerged victorious and the following day, ‘The Freeman’s Journal’ wrote: “The 1920 football final, played yesterday at Croke Park, will rank with the best and most exciting championships in the history of the GAA. On a baked ground and under a broiling sun the pace was set acracker and never flagged, but rather intensified to the last whistle. And it was the pace that told, and to Tipperary’s tremendous stamina and indomitable spirit must their success be attributed.”

Clonmel’s Crystal ball

They must have a crystal ball down in the Clonmel Commercials.

Back when Tipperary shocked Dublin to win the 2011 All-Ireland minor final, Commercials’ club man Ned Brophy was convinced there was only one way that win could be topped.

"If I live to 100 - and I won't - I'll never, ever experience again a day like September 18 last year when Tipperary won the minor All-Ireland football title . . . The only thing that might top it is if Commercials can win in Munster."

In 2015, Commercials duly delivered. Michael Quinlivan delivered the late, brilliant winner to break Nemo Rangers’ hearts in Mallow and in the process they became the first Tipperary club to claim Munster SFC honours. For Brophy, there was a new high-water mark.

In the aftermath of that win, Brophy went a step further and predicted that for Quinlivan and this golden generation of Tipperary footballers, they could have realistic designs on winning a provincial crown.

"I'd say the likes of Michael Quinlivan, he can realistically look now at winning a Munster title in his career if things go well for Tipperary," he said in 2015.

And yesterday Tipperary duly delivered. Who knows where they can go from here?

Wexford man gets his hands on Nickey Rackard

When Donegal beat Mayo in Croke Park over the weekend, it saw a Wexford man get his hands on a trophy named after a Wexford legend.

Luke White, a teacher based in Carndonagh, was between the post for Donegal and kept a clean sheet as they came from eight points down to see off the Connacht side.

He had already tasted intercounty success, winning Leinster U-21 titles in 2014-'15 as sub 'keeper with Wexford.

White still hurls with his native club St Martin’s, regularly making the five hour trip south. And this year threw his lot in with Donegal. It proved worthwhile as White added the Rackard cup to the division 3A league title secured earlier this year.

