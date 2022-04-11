Something from the weekend: Shane Dowling returns, the Irish Down Under, Meath ladies answer ‘bullies’, and GAA on TV

Here’s a look at the weekend that was in Gaelic Games.

Shane Dowling was only 27 when he was forced to walk away from Limerick – and the sport he loved – due to injuries.

He needed three surgeries on a knee issue that saw him on the sidelines for close to three years but there was a very welcome sight in the Limerick city hurling league, he finally made his comeback as Na Piarsaigh beat Monaleen.

"An image I thought, or was told anyway, I would never see again!" he tweeted.

"32 long months later, some feeling to finally get back out on the pitch last night.

"Onwards and upwards."

A look a t the Irish Down Under

The Irish women led the way Down Under over the weekend with Clare's Ailish Considine making history by becoming the first star from these shores to win the AFLW Grand Final twice.

Her Adelaide Crows beat the Melbourne Demons in front of a crowd of 16,712 in the Adelaide Oval, her second time to win the sport's biggest prize.

Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick was excellent for the Demons but she couldn’t stop Considine’s Crows.

The weekend saw further history when Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer became the first Irish woman to make the All-Australian team.

In the mens’ competition, both Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor started for Geelong in the 80-70 win over Brisbane Lions.

Both players were influential with 24 and 22 disposals respectively and they moved to second on the ladder while Conor Nash played in Hawthorn’s 69 point defeat to St Kilda.

Quote of the week

"We were getting bullied, they hit the gym big time then.” - Meath ladies football manager Eamonn Murray on how his side, who were in Division 3 as recently as 2019, turned themselves into the dominant force in the sport.

GAA on TV

The championship gathers pace this weekend with All-Ireland champions on both codes live on TV.

Tyrone have stuttered so far this season, with no fewer than seven of their panel walking away for a variety of reasons. They start the defence of their Ulster championship on Saturday evening with the face Fermanagh, which will be live on Sky Sports.

Hurling’s top dogs Limerick have also been off colour thus far and they face Cork on Sunday at 4.0 on RTE. The action starts on Wednesday evening with games in the Munster U20 HC down for decision which will be streamed live on TG4 YouTube channel.

WEDNESDAY

Munster U20 HC: Clare v Cork, 7.0, TG4 YouTube

Tipperary v Waterford, 7.0, TG 4 YouTube

SATURDAY

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway, 4.30, Sky Sports

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone, 6.30, Sky Sports

SUNDAY

Munster SHC: Waterford v Tipperary, 2.0, RTE

Cork v Limerick, 4.0, RTE