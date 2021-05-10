Something from the weekend: Score of the year wrapped up already, Higgins the hurler off to a flyer and a TV feast for fans

Limerick and Antrim carry on where they left off

Limerick and Antrim went through their league and championship campaign unbeaten last year and continued that form over the weekend.

Limerick’s draw with Tipperary means they are unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches stretching back to the start of last season while Antrim, who won league and Joe McDonagh cup championship honours last season, have now put together 12 games unbeaten after the 8/1 shots stunned Clare. This weekend they head for the Lion's den in Kilkenny.

Score of the year award already wrapped up?

The season was only up and running when Westmeath’s Ciaran Doyle ended the discussion on point of the year.

His sensational first time pull in the Lake men’s defeat to Galway in Mullingar on Saturday will take some beating.

CiarÃ¡n Doyle with a sensational point for Westmeath pic.twitter.com/5yOb6uvSPM — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 8, 2021

Higgins the hurler off to a flyer

Life on the intercounty treadmill continued for Keith Higgins, but in a very different way. The four-time football All Star stepped away from the Mayo football squad but has continued to serve the county as hurling captain. And he got his season off to a winning start as Mayo saw off Derry in the Division 2B clash with the Ballyhaunis man chipping in with 0-3.

TV feast for fans

News that supporters will be back in venues across the country later this summer was welcome but in the mean time we'll have to make do with watching on TV. And fans are well serviced there with no fewer than seven games on TV next weekend, not including the raft of matches that will feature on GAAGo.

Saturday

Kerry v Galway, 3.0 - Eir

Cork v Kildare, 3.30 - Eir

Tyrone v Donegal, 5.0 - TG4

Tipp v Cork, 7.30 - Eir & RTE

Sunday

Roscommon v Dublin, 1.45 - TG4

Monaghan v Armagh, 2.0 – TG4 app

Galway v Limerick, 3.45 - TG4