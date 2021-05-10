Something from the weekend: Score of the year wrapped up already, Higgins the hurler off to a flyer and a TV feast for fans

Limerick and Antrim carry on where they left off
Limerick and Antrim went through their league and championship campaign unbeaten last year and continued that form over the weekend.
Limerick’s draw with Tipperary means they are unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches stretching back to the start of last season while Antrim, who won league and Joe McDonagh cup championship honours last season, have now put together 12 games unbeaten after the 8/1 shots stunned Clare. This weekend they head for the Lion's den in Kilkenny.
Score of the year award already wrapped up?
The season was only up and running when Westmeath’s Ciaran Doyle ended the discussion on point of the year.
His sensational first time pull in the Lake men’s defeat to Galway in Mullingar on Saturday will take some beating.
CiarÃ¡n Doyle with a sensational point for Westmeath pic.twitter.com/5yOb6uvSPM— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 8, 2021
Higgins the hurler off to a flyer
Life on the intercounty treadmill continued for Keith Higgins, but in a very different way. The four-time football All Star stepped away from the Mayo football squad but has continued to serve the county as hurling captain. And he got his season off to a winning start as Mayo saw off Derry in the Division 2B clash with the Ballyhaunis man chipping in with 0-3.
TV feast for fans
News that supporters will be back in venues across the country later this summer was welcome but in the mean time we'll have to make do with watching on TV. And fans are well serviced there with no fewer than seven games on TV next weekend, not including the raft of matches that will feature on GAAGo.
Saturday
Kerry v Galway, 3.0 - Eir
Cork v Kildare, 3.30 - Eir
Tyrone v Donegal, 5.0 - TG4
Tipp v Cork, 7.30 - Eir & RTE
Sunday
Roscommon v Dublin, 1.45 - TG4
Monaghan v Armagh, 2.0 – TG4 app
Galway v Limerick, 3.45 - TG4
Hurling Premium
Cork are the Extinction Rebellion of hurling. They’ve decided salvation lies in thinking green. Their victory over Waterford showed that the Rebels are back and ravenous for goals.
Sport
Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed that fans will be back at sporting events in July. But he has warned that sporting bodies will firstly have to safely pass through test events while supporters will have to adapt to conditions of admission.