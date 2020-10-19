Something from the weekend: Rudy Giuliani's GAA flirtation, Mayo's Tik Tok sensation and Aussie dreaming

The GAA and Donald Trump's man Rudy Giuliani

While must people were happy to see the return of GAA inter-county action over the weekend, the anniversary of another GAA return went under the radar.



Sunday marked the 23rd anniversary of the NFL game between Kerry and Cavan that was played in Downing Stadium, Randall’s Island, New York in 1997.



That game was played stateside to mark the 50th anniversary of the Polo Grounds All-Ireland final with then Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani performing the ceremonial throwing in of the ball. Kerry won by five points on the day. Giuliani now serves as Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Tuohy and O'Connor chase Kennelly record

More than 60 players from these shores have tried their hand at a career in the AFL but for all the rich talent that have gone Down Under only Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly has gone all the way and won a Premiership title.

However after the weekend, Dingle’s Mark O’Connor and Portlaoise’s Zach Tuohy are now just one win away from matching that remarkable feat.

Zach Tuohy of the Geelong Cats pictured at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong. Photo: Sportsfile

Zach Tuohy of the Geelong Cats pictured at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong. Photo: Sportsfile

The pair helped Geelong Cats to a 40 point win over the Brisbane Lions on Saturday morning, with Tuohy kicking an important late goal, to book their spot in the Grand final on Saturday morning, where they’ll meet Richmond.

O’Connor and Tuohy are already in an elite group as Kennelly, Sean Wight and Jim Stynes are the only Irish players to have contested a final.

Plenty of Waters under the bridge for Wexford centurion

There were a steady flow of deserved plaudits for Dean Rock as he surpassed Jimmy Keaveney to become Dublin’s all-time leading scorer while Stephen Cluxton added yet another accolade to an already stellar career when he became the longest serving footballer in the history of the county.

Midfielder Daithí Waters attempts to burst past Derry's Pádraig Cassidy

Midfielder Daithí Waters attempts to burst past Derry's Pádraig Cassidy

Off broadway, there was another milestone passed that attracted considerably less attention when Wexford’s Daithi Waters made his 100th appearance for the county.

Powerful midfielder Waters wasn’t part of the squad for the first part of the 2020 season but after Paul Galvin’s decision to step down, he returned to the set up and chipped up with a goal as Wexford kept their division four promotion charge very much alive.

Mayo, Moran and Tik Tok

Just when you 2020 couldn’t get any more strange, Pat Spillane briefed the nation on ‘League Sunday’ on social media site Tik Tok.

Mark Moran had put in a classy display, hitting 1-2 as Mayo romped past Galway. But what was perhaps even more surprising is that the Westport man is something of a social media sensation, as pointed out by the Kerry great.

Spillane told viewers that Moran has almost 18,000 followers and one of his videos has been watched more than a million times.

Mark Moran of Mayo and Johnny Duane of Galway during the Allianz Football League clash at Tuam Stadium in Tuam, Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mark Moran of Mayo and Johnny Duane of Galway during the Allianz Football League clash at Tuam Stadium in Tuam, Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

And he took to county football like a duck to water, wining the man of the match award on his debut.

"It was (a dream debut)," Moran said.

"We've been training well the last few weeks. We have a young team and plenty of experience, it's a nice blend.

"James Horan instils a lot of belief in the young lads. We know we'll get a chance with James and the backroom team as well.