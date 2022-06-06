| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: Rossies turn to world champion, Kerry’s hurling issue, and Banty pulls no punches

Shane Conway of Kerry shoots goalwards during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match against Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Lisa O'Rourke in action for Roscommon Expand

Close

Shane Conway of Kerry shoots goalwards during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match against Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Shane Conway of Kerry shoots goalwards during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match against Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Lisa O'Rourke in action for Roscommon

Lisa O'Rourke in action for Roscommon

/

Shane Conway of Kerry shoots goalwards during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match against Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A hawkeye view of the weekend’s GAA drama just gone.

World champion in action for Roscommon

The Roscommon ladies could turn to a world champion as they secured a place in the All-Ireland intermediate quarter final thanks to a convincing win over Kildare.

Most Watched

Privacy