Something from the weekend: One game two pitches, milestones going unmarked, and GAA on TV

Here’s a look back on the weekend that was in Gaelic Games.

In the ongoing absence of any centralised database, milestones achieved by players and counties often go unmarked. And even more would be missed were it not for the good work of an army of local statisticians.

Here’s just a few landmarks that were pointed out over the weekend: Niall Sludden made his 100th senior appearance for Tyrone in their defeat to Dublin.

Donal Keogan was handed his 125th start for Meath in their win over Cork while Monaghan had Ryan Wylie making his 100th start for the Farney while Darren Hughes reached the 150 mark.

There were likely a few more but we’ll never know. The lack of a central database remains a stain on the GAA.

One game needs two pitches

The Wexford football league got underway over the weekend but Bunclody and St Martin’s met in a game less ordinary.

A combination of poor weather and fading light led to the second half being played on a floodlit second pitch in Bunclody. The home side ran out 1-12 to 1-9 winners.

Quote of the week

“Absolutely. Players want to take action just to get reimbursed.” GPA CEO Tom Parsons on whether the players’ body would considering further action as their mileage dispute with the GAA develops.

Number of the week: 18

The number of cards dished out in Roscommon’s draw with Monaghan. Frank Roche’s final audit from his match report saw six yellows for Roscommon, eight for Derry (including one for manager Rory Gallagher), two black cards for the hosts (Cian McKeon and Brian Stack), and one red card apiece (for the double-booked Niall Daly and Shane McGuigan).

GAA on TV

There are seven games down for decision this weekend across hurling, football and ladies football but the action starts on Thursday with the schools’ ‘A’ hurling and football finals down for decision in Croke Park.

THURSDAY

Hogan Cup final: St Brendan's Killarney v Naas CBS 4.0

Croke Cup final: St Kieran's Kilkenny v Ardscoil Rís, 2.0

SATURDAY

Ladies NFL: Dublin v Donegal, 1.0, TG4

NHL: Down v Kerry, 2.0, BBC player

Ladies NFL: Mayo v Meath, 3.0, TG4

NFL: Tyrone v Mayo, 6.0, RTE2

FRIDAY

NHL: Kilkenny v Waterford, 1.45, TG4

NFL: Armagh v Kerry, 2.0, TG4

NFL: Dublin v Donegal, 3.45 TG4