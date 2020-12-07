Something from the weekend: Nash the game changer, more history for O'Connor and family fortunes for the All-Irelands

More history for O’Connor

It was as if the match program editors knew what was coming.

They had the foresight to include the top individual tallies in All-Ireland semi-finals from this century. Before Sunday afternoon Oisin McConville, James O’Donoghue and Dean Rock had all accumulated 0-12 in last four clashes before Cillian O’Connor blitzed them all with his haul of 4-9.

Already the game’s all-time leading scorer, the Ballintubber man’s Tour De Force saw him make more history as his tally catapulted him straight to the top of the charts in terms of a return in a single championship game.

Previously, the record was held jointly by Dublin’s Johnny Joyce and Fermanagh’s Rory Gallagher. Joyce scored 5-3 against Longford while Gallagher hit 3-9 against Monaghan back in 2002, with two of his goals coming from penalties. O’Connor hit 4-3 of his tally from play.

O’Connor has previously hit three hat tricks in championship football, delivering 3-3 against London in 2013, 3-4 versus then All-Ireland champions Donegal in ‘13 and 3-9 in a 2018 clash with Limerick in ‘18.

Farrell calls for family members be allowed to attend All-Ireland final

In the wake of Mayo’s win over Tipperary on Sunday, the joke was that the final misery the footballers of the county could inflict on their long-suffering supporters was to finally win the All-Ireland when none of them could be present.

This weekend saw a relaxing of Covid related restrictions with extended panel members allowed to attend the game. Previously, only the match day 26 were in attendance.

And Dublin boss Dessie Farrell went a step further when he suggested that family members could be allowed to attend the All-Ireland finals.

"I just think generally for an All-Ireland final, it's such a special cultural occasion in this country," Farrell said.

"It’s a shame for family members if there wasn’t some allowance made for those.

"You look around the country today, we’re back in Level 3, every shopping centre the length and breadth of the country is full of people buzzing around."

"The GAA have demonstrated that they can manage the situation really, really well. I think having another couple of hundred or even a thousand people in for both the hurling and football finals would make very little difference.

"People need to realise, and I’m encouraging the authorities to think about this, for a player to end up on the pitch here tonight, or on any given day, there is a huge amount of support in the background.

"Family members, loved one, friends, work colleagues that make huge sacrifices to allow that to happen and from a players’ perspective they’d like to recognise that and they’d love if they were in a position to attend an All-Ireland final."

Dublin – All Blacks - Barcelona

Given their winning ways and the fact that they share a sponsor, Dublin have long been compared to the All Blacks for the ruthlessly efficient way they go about their business. But after seeing his side become the latest team to be mulched by the Blue machine, Cavan manager Mickey Graham drew a comparison with another sporting giant, Barcelona FC.

"People talk about the quality of players that Dublin have, but their work ethic is excellent," Graham said.

"When they didn't have the ball, how quickly they wanted to get it back. That's what we need to get that into our game and every other team before us. That work-ethic, that intensity. It's a wee bit like Barcelona under Pep Guardiola. That's the standard they've set.

"They've raised the bar and it's up to every other county in Ireland to get up to that standard."

Gamechanger Nash hangs up his hurl

Given everything that happened over the weekend, it would have been easy to miss the fact that Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash retired from the intercounty game.

The Cork goalkeeper since 2012 when he succeeded Donal Og Cusack, Nash won three Munster titles and a pair of All Star awards.

However the Kanturk man left a huge impact on the game, with his controversial penalty taking style - a feature of the brilliant finals in 2013 - prompting a rule change and a move towards the one on one penalty. That’s a hell of a legacy.