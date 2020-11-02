Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: Mickey Harte's longevity, Sam Mulroy's heroics and the versatility of Kyle Hayes

Could Mickey Harte be looking at an exit after 18 seasons in charge of Tyrone? Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Could Mickey Harte be looking at an exit after 18 seasons in charge of Tyrone? Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Could Mickey Harte be looking at an exit after 18 seasons in charge of Tyrone? Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Could Mickey Harte be looking at an exit after 18 seasons in charge of Tyrone? Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Harte’s long streak has already left its mark

Mickey Harte is set to consider his future as manager of Tyrone. And should he decide to step aside, it would bring to an end one of the longest streaks as manager of the same team that the GAA has seen.

Harte has served for 18 seasons, during which time he has delivered three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster crowns. His current arrangement expired with defeat to Donegal and it remains to be seen whether he will be in charge by the time the 2021 season rolls around.

Time for reflection: Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players after yesterday&rsquo;s Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Time for reflection: Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players after yesterday&rsquo;s Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Time for reflection: Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players after yesterday’s Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Time for reflection: Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players after yesterday’s Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Related Content