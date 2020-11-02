Something from the weekend: Mickey Harte's longevity, Sam Mulroy's heroics and the versatility of Kyle Hayes

Mickey Harte is set to consider his future as manager of Tyrone. And should he decide to step aside, it would bring to an end one of the longest streaks as manager of the same team that the GAA has seen.

Harte has served for 18 seasons, during which time he has delivered three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster crowns. His current arrangement expired with defeat to Donegal and it remains to be seen whether he will be in charge by the time the 2021 season rolls around.

Time for reflection: Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players after yesterday’s Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Such long stints have been rare in the history of the GAA. Mick O’Dwyer managed Kerry from 1975 until 1989.

Former Meath manager Sean Boylan remains out on his own as the longest serving manager having put down 23 years with the Royals, winning four All-Ireland titles along the way. Brian Cody is closing in on Boylan’s record, having started his 22nd season in charge of the Cats in their narrow win over Dublin last weekend.

Regardless of whether he is manager for next season, Harte has already left his mark.

The championship weekend threw up plenty of drama and impressive feats. The Dublin hurlers have won themselves many admirers for the way they battled back from 16 points down to draw level with Kilkenny before just falling short while the footballers of Donegal and Tyrone and the hurlers of Limerick and Tipperary produced some brilliant moments despite horrendous conditions.

And deserving of a special mention is Sam Mulroy, who kicked all of Louth’s 1-7 tally, including 1-2 from play, in their narrow defeat to Longford in a brilliant display. The only pity is we won’t get to see him in action again until next season.

Lockdown 2.0 means we are all armchair fans for the moment and this coming weekend we will have no fewer than seven matches to take in.

Football takes centre stage on Saturday with Limerick versus Tipperary and Antrim against Cavan both throwing in at 1.15 before six in row chasing Dublin get their championship underway at 6.15.

After this morning’s hurling qualifier draw, Sky have also confirmed they will broadcast Cork’s do-or-die clash with Dublin, with details of that game to be confirmed late today.

Sunday sees Munster football heavyweights Kerry and Cork clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4pm while in Connacht Roscommon take on Mayo while Fermanagh face Down up north. Three Leinster quarter finals and Galway’s date with Sligo will also be available on GAA Go.

Limerick v Tipperary, 1.15pm - RTÉ News Now

Antrim v Cavan, 1.15pm - BBC NI

Dublin v Westmeath, 6.15pm - Sky

Cork v Dublin - details TBC, Sky

Roscommon v Mayo, 1.30pm - RTÉ

Fermanagh v Down, 1.30pm - BBC NI

Cork v Kerry, 4pm - RTÉ

Wearing the familiar number 11 shirt for Limerick in their statement win over Tipperary on Sunday evening, Kyle Hayes lined out in the less familiar position of wing back.

However, he has proven his versatility time and time again. After performing admirably in terrible conditions last weekend, it was pointed out that he has a long record of adaptability. Named man of the match in the All-Ireland final win of 2018 from centre forward, Hayes also won an All-Ireland U21 title at centre back. Furthermore, he made an All-Ireland minor final appearance at number 14.