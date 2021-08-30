Something from the weekend: Meath’s minor motivation, the Cahalane’s mixed fortunes, and the Irish down under

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

The success of the Meath minors sparked great scenes in Croke Park but in the hours that followed, the special cause of one of the young Royal footballers became apparent.

Behind every player lies a story unknown to most. Christian Finlay's neighbour Dave Conroy was killed in an accident just over a week ago & his nanny died from Covid-19 in April 2020. Both were firmly in his thoughts on the biggest stage of all. #Run 📸 via @BMPHOTOME pic.twitter.com/c8tNHxI2lH

Meath’s corner forward Christian Finlay had memories of his late grandmother, who died last year, and neighbour Dave Conroy who was killed in an accident just over a week ago close to his heart as he took to the Croke Park turf.

And he had a reminder penned on the inside of the taping on his wrist that read: ‘Do it for Dave and Nanny. Run.’

Finlay made a significant contribution to Meath’s first All-Ireland win at the grade since 1992. He both claimed the vital kick-out and played a significant part in the build-up to Shaun Leonard’s winning point.

Mixed fortunes on a remarkable day for the Cahalane family

In a remarkable weekend for the family, the Cahalane siblings were in action across the codes and grades over the weekend with contrasting fortunes.

Damien, Conor and Jack were in action for Castlehaven but came out on the wrong side of the result in the delayed 2020 Cork SFC final against Nemo Rangers in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. However there was better news for the family with wins for their sisters Meabh and Orlaith.

Meabh started on the Cork side that dethroned Kilkenny in Croke Park in the All-Ireland camogie senior semi-final while younger sister Orlaith had the busiest weekend of the lot. On Sunday she grabbed a hat-trick from full forward as the Cork minor footballers beat Tipperary while a day earlier she helped the minor camogie team see off Kilkenny in the All-Ireland minor semifinal.

A look at the Irish (in the AFL)

Dingle’s Mark O’Connor is a major concern for Geelong ahead of this weekend’s knock out clash with GWS Giants.

O’Connor was forced off with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss this weekend. However they could welcome back Portlaoise’s Zach Tuohy in what is a do-or-die game for the last season's beaten Grand finalists. Stefan Okunbor is also on Geelong’s books.

They’ll face Derry’s Callum Brown in that game, who is expected to recover from injury in time for the game meaning there’s guaranteed to be Irish interest in the penultimate round of the competition.

James Madden’s Brisbane Lions are also still alive despite defeat to Melbourne last weekend and they’ll take on the Bulldogs.

Essendon, who have Meath’s Cian McBride on their list, bowed out. He played in the Meath JFC for St Ultan’s alongside former Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers. The AFL season is also over for Colin O’Riordan and the Sydney Swans after their defeat to the Giants.

Number of the week: 329

The number of days between the 2020 Cork SFC semi-finals and the final, which was played on Sunday and saw Nemo Rangers retain their crown after seeing off Castlehaven.