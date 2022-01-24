| 7.5°C Dublin

Something from the weekend: McKenna Cup McAnallen link, Clifford's milestone and should there be a GAA Puskas award?

Monaghan captain Ryan Wylie lifts the cup after the Dr McKenna Cup Final match between Donegal and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Monaghan captain Ryan Wylie lifts the cup after the Dr McKenna Cup Final match between Donegal and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh. Photo: Sportsfile

Monaghan claimed the McKenna cup on Saturday night in what turned out to be a thrilling finish to the pre-season competition. Ryan Wylie was presented with the trophy - the first time the county has won that competition since 2003 - but the original McKenna Cup resides elsewhere.

Original McKenna Cup resides in the McAnallen house

That trophy was the first and only cup presented to the late Tyrone captain Cormac McAnallen before his untimely passing. As a mark of respect, the Ulster council presented the trophy to his family where it now holds pride of place.

Clifford joins the 200 club

