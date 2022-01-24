Something from the weekend: McKenna Cup McAnallen link, Clifford's milestone and should there be a GAA Puskas award?

Monaghan claimed the McKenna cup on Saturday night in what turned out to be a thrilling finish to the pre-season competition. Ryan Wylie was presented with the trophy - the first time the county has won that competition since 2003 - but the original McKenna Cup resides elsewhere.

That trophy was the first and only cup presented to the late Tyrone captain Cormac McAnallen before his untimely passing. As a mark of respect, the Ulster council presented the trophy to his family where it now holds pride of place.

Only time will tell what David Clifford goes on to accomplish in his Kerry career, but the Fossa sharpshooter passed a small milestone in their McGrath cup final win over Cork.

Twitter account @thenumbersgael – one of a number of excellent social media accounts that crunch the GAA numbers - pointed out that his two-point haul brought him to 200 points for Kerry in all competitions. John Hughes’ research showed that he has hit 15-155, 4-55 of them from dead balls. In all, Clifford has appeared 38 times for his county (twice as a sub) and has averaged 5.26 points per game. This season was also the first time Clifford lined out in a pre-season game.

Time for the GAA’s own Puskas award?

There’s no official score of the year competition in the GAA, but with so many games being streamed now and with footage readily available, perhaps the GAA should have its version of the Puskas award.

FIFA’s website states that the winner is most aesthetically significant regardless of championship, gender or nationality. In that sense, there was what would have been an outstanding entry over the weekend. Ard Scoil Rís’ Shane O’Brien would have one hand on the award after his outrageous over the shoulder score after a few beautiful touches under pressure in the Harty cup semi-final win.

Quote of the weekend

“We have been back together since December 8. If this was a band and we were playing s**t music now, you wouldn’t be giving out to anybody. You would be delighted we picked up the instruments. We know we are a couple of years behind in strength and conditioning, that is all going to take time.” Cork football manager Keith Ricken after the Rebels hit a bum note against Kerry in the McGrath Cup final.

Number of the weekend