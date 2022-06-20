| 19.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: McEntee hails Hughes while Irish housemates clash in VFL and Stack and Staunton sign on down under

Pat Hughes of Sligo has retired .Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Pat Hughes of Sligo has retired .Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Pat Hughes of Sligo has retired .Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Pat Hughes of Sligo has retired .Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A hawkeye view of the weekend’s GAA drama just gone.

‘It’s fitting for him’ - McEntee hails Sligo veteran Hughes as he calls time on county career

Tony McEntee went out of his way to give Pat Hughes a special mention in Croke Park yesterday. Asked about the potential in Sligo given the age profile of his squad and that there’s a Connacht-winning Under 20 squad coming up behind them, the Armagh man switched the conversation to the retiring Hughes.

Most Watched

Privacy