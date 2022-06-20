Something from the weekend: McEntee hails Hughes while Irish housemates clash in VFL and Stack and Staunton sign on down under

A hawkeye view of the weekend’s GAA drama just gone.

Tony McEntee went out of his way to give Pat Hughes a special mention in Croke Park yesterday. Asked about the potential in Sligo given the age profile of his squad and that there’s a Connacht-winning Under 20 squad coming up behind them, the Armagh man switched the conversation to the retiring Hughes.

The Geevagh clubman, 30, made his SFC debut against New York way back in 2012 with their defeat to Cavan proving to be his swansong.

“Pat Hughes is after giving many years of service to Sligo, and today is his last day and it’s a fitting day for him, because he started out here in Croke Park and he’s given fabulous service to Sligo football for many years now,” McEntee said after his charges lost an entertaining contest with hot favourites Cavan by 0-20 to 1-14.

A look at the Irish in the AFL

There were just three Irish players in action in the AFL over the weekend with Colin O’Riordan, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor all seeing the grass.

Tipperary’s O’Riordan couldn’t prevent the Sydney Swans from going down to Port Adelaide by 23 points though the Swans still sit in seventh and inside the eight finals places. Once again Zach Tuohy was amongst Geelong’s strongest performers with 21 disposals as they beat West Coast Eagles. Mark O’Connor wasn’t far behind with 18 as Geelong moved to fourth, just four points off the summit. Conor Nash has featured regularly for Hawthorn but they were on a bye week.

The VFL saw two Irish housemates clash as Cian McBride’s Essendon beat Darragh Joyce’s Sandringham, the VFL arm of St Kilda. Joyce had 24 disposals, the fifth highest on the pitch while McBride came in with eight but it was the Meath man who had bragging rights in the house. Derry’s Callum Brown had 22 disposals and managed a behind but couldn’t stop his GWS Giants losing to the Gold Coast Suns. Barry O’Connor played for the Swans’ reserve side as they hammered Williamstown Seagulls.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

18 Irish and counting for AFLW as Stack and Staunton sign on

The number of Irish women who will be part of the AFLW’s new season has grown to 18 with Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin signed on with Melbourne where she will team up with Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick while Cora Staunton and Brid Stack will play together at GWS Giants for a third season.

The business with Irish players is not yet done with the number of Irish stars invovled in the new season expected to extend past 20.

The Irish in AFLW 7.0 (confirmed): Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood), Aine Tighe (Fremantle Dockers), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Sinead Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne), Niamh Kelly, Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows), Grace Kelly, Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda), Erika O’Shea, Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Joanne Doonan (Essendon), Aishling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles), Rachel Kearns (Geelong), Cora Staunton, Brid Stack (GWS Giants).

GAA on TV

It’s a bumper weekend of football action on our screens this weekend with four All-Ireland SFC quarter finals and two All-Ireland MFC semi-finals down for decision as well as action from the ladies football championship.

Saturday

All-Ireland MFC semi-final

Galway v Derry, 1.0 TG4

Kerry v Mayo, 3.45 TG4

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Derry v Clare, 5.0 SKY

Dublin v Cork, 7.15 SKY

All Ireland ladies football

Cork v Waterford, 6.0 TG4

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC quarter finals

Galway v Armagh 1.45 RTE

Kerry v Mayo 4.0 RTE

Tweet of the week

Armagh’s Stefan Campbell takes time out from his odyssey with Armagh to reflect on his struggles with gambling and urges others to talk.