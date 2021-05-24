Something from the weekend: McConville and Canavan’s combined Armagh-Tyrone XV, brothers in arms in Tipperary and O’Donovan Rossa’s Rory McIlroy

There were wins for the Tipperary footballers and hurlers yesterday and strong representation from two families.

Brothers in arms for the Tipperary cause

The Kennedy boys from the Clonmel Commercials club did their bit as David Power’s footballers saw off Wicklow. Colman and Conal Kennedy started while Jack came off the bench as Tipp kept their quest for promotion on track going into the final round of games.

And there was a similar story with the Premier hurlers in their win over Galway. Noel and John McGrath started and Brian came off the bench as they remained the only unbeaten team in Division 1A.

Read More

O’Donovan Rossa’s Rory McIlroy

O’Donovan Rossa’s Charlie Cooley put down a hugely memorable sporting weekend - in two different disciplines.

The 18-year-old from Belfast shot course record 62 at Belvoir Golf club last Saturday week and then helped Rossa beat St John’s in a league match the following day.

A bogey on the back nine threatened to undo his round, but Cooley recovered to shoot a 62 at the Belfast course.

“It was my best round by a long way,” Cooley told Jerome Quinn media. “It’s a joint record with a professional who shot it a couple of years ago in the Belvoir Pro Am. Everyone was probably shocked more than anything. My best score was eight shots worse.”

Canavan and McConville’s Tyrone and Armagh combined XV

Expand Close Tyrone legend Peter Canavan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tyrone legend Peter Canavan

In advance of last weekend’s Ulster derby between Tyrone and Armagh, the BBC’s Thomas Niblock sat down with Peter Canavan and Oisín McConville for the GAA Social podcast and asked them to pick a ‘best of’ side of players they played with between 2001 and 2005.

Firstly, they picked their first XV from their own county before thrashing out a combined team. The results are below with Tyrone edging it with eight players on the team while Armagh have seven.

Peter Canavan's Best Tyrone XV from 2001-2005

1) John Devine; 2) Ryan McMenamin, 3) Cormac McAnallen, 4) Chris Lawn; 5) Davy Harte, 6) Conor Gormley, 7) Philip Jordan; 8) Sean Cavanagh, 9) Kevin Hughes; 10) Brian Dooher, 11) Brian McGuigan, 12) Enda McGinley; 13) Stephen O'Neill, 14) Peter Canavan, 15) Owen Mulligan

Oisín McConville Best Armagh XV from 2001-2005

1) Benny Tierney; 2) Enda McNulty, 3) Francie Bellew, 4) Andy Mallon; 5) Aaron Kernan, 6) Kieran McGeeney, 7) Aidan O'Rourke; 8) John Toal, 9) Paul McGrane; 10) Paddy McKeever, 11) John McEntee, 12) Oisin McConville; 13) Stevie McDonnell, 14) Ronan Clarke, 15) Diarmuid Marsden

McConville/Canavan joint Armagh-Canavan team 2001-2005

1) Benny Tierney; 2) Ryan McMenamin, 3) Francie Bellew, 4) Enda McNulty; 5) Conor Gormley, 6) Kieran McGeeney, 7) Philip Jordan; 8) Sean Cavanagh, 9) Paul McGrane; 10) Brian Dooher, 11) Brian McGuigan, 12) Oisin McConville; 13) Stevie McDonnell, 14) Peter Canavan, 15) Stephen O'Neill