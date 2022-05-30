Something from the weekend: Long serving star moves on, Hawks swoop and ‘one of the best’ footballers in the game

A sideline cut at the Gaelic Games weekend.

One of the longest serving players in football, Colm Begley has called time on his county career.

Begley, who didn't feature in Laois' Tailteann Cup defeat at the hands of Westmeath, made his debut back in 2005 before heading to Australia to pursue a career in the AFL where he kicked 7 goals across 30 appearances for Brisbane and St Kilda.

He returned here in 2010 and has been a regular ever since. Only his Laois team mate Ross Munnelly and Offaly’s Niall McNamee, who both made their debuts in the summer of 2003, were on the intercounty circuit before the the Stradbally man.

After having a good chat with Alan on the @playersvoiceire, it felt like a good time to officially mark my retirement and call an end to a very important chapter in my life. pic.twitter.com/a2RSNDlOVT — Colm Begley (@Begz_17) May 27, 2022

A look at the Irish Down Under

After making his seasonal bow last weekend, Colin O’Riordan was in action for Sydney Swans once more as they took a vital six point win over Richmond. The dual All Ireland minor winner had 17 disposals and six marks as the Swans won to help them stay in one of the finals spots.

Laois’ Zach Tuohy seems to be getting stronger as the seasons tick by. The Portlaoise clubman has appeared in every game so far this season for Geelong and he kicked a goal as they had 42 to spare against Adelaide Crows. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor also kicked a behind in that game as the Cats sit in sixth place on the ladder.

There was no joy for Hawthorn and Conor Nash as they fell to Gold Coast by 67 points with the Navan man managing 11 disposals.

In the AFLW, Aileen Gilroy and Hawthorn made history as the former Mayo star became the club’s first Irish signing for their women’s side ahead of the new season.

Gilroy leaves North Melbourne where Erika O’Shea and Vikki Wall are expected to play later this year. Joanne Doonan has committed to signing for Essendon’s inaugural AFLW side with further business involving Irish stars expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

Quote of the week

“He’s one of the best footballers I’ve ever seen playing” - Pádraic Joyce on the talent of Shane Walsh after he hit 1-6 against Roscommon in the Connacht SFC final.

Number of the week: 2

Anyone looking for clues as to where this year’s All-Ireland might end up might be well served looking at the history books. Twitter account @GAA_stats has it that only two counties (Tyrone in 2005 and Kerry in 2006) have won the All Ireland after losing their provincial finals.

Tweet of the week

"The best part of y’day was seeing what it means to the people of Derry.I am biased but there is nothing quite like GAA on this island! Now the youth of Derry have seen how special it is!That is more important than anything! Up Derry" - Chrissy McKaigue, who did a superb job on Donegal’s Paddy McBrearty in Sunday’s Ulster final, on what finally winning with Derry means to him.

The best part of y’day was seeing what it means to the people of Derry.I am biased but there is nothing quite like GAA on this island! Now the youth of Derry have seen how special it is!That is more important than anything! Up Derry pic.twitter.com/ZgxRUJ6vm0 — Chrissy McKaigue (@CKaigue) May 30, 2022

GAA on TV

Champions summers will come to an end for eight football teams this weekend with all four of the round one qualifiers available to watch on one platform or another but there’s no doubt that the big game of the weekend pits Brian Cody against his former charge Henry Shefflin as Kilkenny and Galway duke it out for a Leinster title in front of the RTE cameras on Saturday night. Two of the four Tailteann cup quarter finals will also be streamed with details to be confirmed later today.

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC Round One

Cork v Louth, 2.0, GAAGO

Mayo v Monaghan, 4.30, SKY

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Antrim v Kerry, 4.45, RTE

All-Ireland SFC Round One

Clare v Meath, 5.0, GAAGO

Leinster SHC final

Galway v Kilkenny, 7.0, RTE

SUNDAY

All-Ireland SFC Round One

Armagh v Tyrone, 1.30 RTE

Munster SFC final

Clare v Limerick, 4.0, RTE