| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: Long serving star moves on, Hawks swoop and ‘one of the best’ footballers in the game

Laois' Colm Begley has called time on his inter-county career Expand

Close

Laois' Colm Begley has called time on his inter-county career

Laois' Colm Begley has called time on his inter-county career

Laois' Colm Begley has called time on his inter-county career

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A sideline cut at the Gaelic Games weekend.

Long serving Begley calls time

One of the longest serving players in football, Colm Begley has called time on his county career.

Most Watched

Privacy