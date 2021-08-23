Something from the weekend: Limerick’s numbers game, Kearney’s Wee return, and the Irish in Oz

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

At half-time in yesterday’s All-Ireland final, it felt like we were witnessing something special. Limerick were in the midst of completing their masterpiece and the numbers show that they put together an All-Ireland final performance that will stand the test of times.

There’s a few stats to back that claim up. They were 13 points up at the break, just two shy of the interval lead Kilkenny held over Waterford in the 2008 final, arguably the high-water mark for that great team.

The Irish Independent’s Brendan Cummins stated that of the 139 hurling finals played before yesterday, the Treaty’s half time tally of 3-18 would have been enough to win 109 of those games.

Their average winning margin in the championship this year was ten points. And in the last two years they’ve won nine games by a cumulative total of 77 points while the good people at @GAA_Stats calculated that Limerick led for 98.8pc of the game, outstripping the old record of 98.4 which was set in the 1896, 1901 and 1949 finals.

This Limerick train looks set to run and run.

Kearney returns for Cooley

Far away from Croke Park, former rugby star Rob Kearney ended his gaelic football hiatus when he made his return for Cooley Kickhams in division one of the Louth SFL.

Kearney spent last season with Australian outfit Western Force and while he considers the next step in what has been a glittering career, he featured for his GAA club at home in Louth.

The former Leinster, Ireland and Lions star was known as one of the best full backs in world rugby in his pomp and he lined out at full forward as Cooley lost out to Newtown Blues on 3-12 to 0-9 scoreline.

Kicked my fair share of wides but great to be back on a GAA pitch with @cooleykickhams pic.twitter.com/jUkFxK4xVd — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) August 22, 2021

Zach Tuohy in action for Geelong Cats. Photo: Quinn Rooney

Kearney was a highly-rated prospect for the Wee county but had been identified by Leinster as a stand-out talent from an early age.

A former Louth minor, Kearney played in the 2004 county final, scoring a point as Cooley, then managed by Down boss Pete McGrath, were beaten by a point by neighbours St Patrick’s.

And as news of his return broke, one bookmaker to offered odds of 14/1 that he’d play in the 2022 Leinster championship for Mickey Harte’s side.

A look at the Irish (in the AFL)

There’s only eight teams left standing as the AFL season moves into its final stages with plenty of Irish interest remaining in the competition.

In all, the clubs of seven Irish players remain in the hunt for ultimate honours after the conclusion of the regular season.

Geelong, Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor and Stefan Okunbor’s outfit, looked best placed to make an assault on a premiership title having finished third in the ladder. Tuohy is currently out with injury but O’Connor played last weekend for last year’s beaten finalists. Okunbor is awaiting his first senior appearance.

James Madden has played nine times for Brisbane this season and could feature in the finals while the most recent Irish recruit to the AFL, Kerry and Dingle’s Deividas Uosis is continuing his development having only joined the Lions at the start of the year.

Colin O’Riordan featured last weekend for the Sydney Swans but Callum Brown, of GWS Giants, is currently out injured. Essendon, the club of Meath’s Cian McBride, grabbed the last finals place but the St Ultan’s clubman is yet to feature in the first team

Number of the week: 13

The number of Cork players on their starting 15 playing in their first All-Ireland final last Sunday. Going into yesterday’s showdown only Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy had experience of hurling’s biggest day from the replay defeat to Clare in 2013. The pair did their bit, hitting a combined total of 0-16.