| 19.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: Limerick’s numbers game, Kearney’s Wee return, and the Irish in Oz

A general view of Croke Park during the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of Croke Park during the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park during the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park during the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

Limerick masterpiece is painted by the numbers

At half-time in yesterday’s All-Ireland final, it felt like we were witnessing something special. Limerick were in the midst of completing their masterpiece and the numbers show that they put together an All-Ireland final performance that will stand the test of times.

There’s a few stats to back that claim up. They were 13 points up at the break, just two shy of the interval lead Kilkenny held over Waterford in the 2008 final, arguably the high-water mark for that great team.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy