Something from the weekend: Irish set for AFL season, Finbarrs’ Down ace, and O’Byrne Cup penalties

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

There’s been plenty of movement both ways in terms of the AFL’s Irish experiment but Oisin Mullin’s decision to walk away from a switch to Geelong and stay in Mayo means there’s set to be 11 Irish players listed with AFL outfits for the coming season.

That’s well down on the record of 17 for the 2020 campaign with the likes of Conor McKenna and Conor Glass returning home since then.

Last season, there were 14 Irish players listed with Mark Keane, Anton Tohill, Luke Towey and Stefan Okunbor all returning to these shores over the past few months.

Interest in Irish talent remains however with Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara has gone the other way, joining Conor Nash at Hawthorn.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

The AFL season gets underway on the morning of March 17 (Irish Time).

The Cork-based, Down man from Liatroim plotting the downfall of neighbours Kilcoo

On the face of it there might not appear to be much to link Down and Ulster champions Kilcoo with Cork and Munster kingpins St Finbarr’s ahead of the All-Ireland club SFC semi-final later this month.

After all, nearly 250 miles and more than four hours driving separate the two clubs - but there’s a local connection nonetheless.

Conor McCrickard, who played for Down under Paddy Tally, has been one of the stars for the Cork side on their run through county and province.

A native of Liatroim, a neighbouring parish of Kilcoo, the Down man transferred south after a work placement brought him to Leeside.

And he has been to the fore for his adopted club wracking up some important scores on their run, something that has not gone unnoticed in the Kilcoo camp.

“(I) haven’t seen much of them (St Finbarr’s) but obviously I follow them a wee bit because (Conor) McCrickard from Liatroim which is the neighbouring parish is playing for St Finbarr’s,” Kilcoo coach and former Derry star Conleith Gilligan said.

“So there’s huge interest from that perspective but we’ll get tonight over and start looking at that and planning because that’s the next challenge.”

O’Byrne Cup to go straight to penalties

Deciding games on penalties continues to divide opinions but for the time being at least, they look set to remain an option for deciding the outcome of games in the GAA.

The 2020 Tyrone SFC final was decided on spotkicks, which have usually been turned too after extra time failed to find a winner.

However the Leinster council have confirmed that, with the semi-final and final of the O’Byrne Cup down for decision within a few days of each other, both games will go straight to penalties at the end of normal time if required.

Laois play Kildare on Wednesday night before the winners of that game take on Dublin in the final on Saturday.

Number of the week: 174

The number of competitive appearances Brian Malone made for Wexford across 16 seasons for the Model county.

Wexford’s record appearance holder, the Shelmaliers clubman, had remarkable durability to go with his undoubted skill.

Wexford statisticians pointed out that from his debut against Monaghan in 2006 and across 112 matches, he missed just a single game – a 2010 league encounter against Fermanagh.



