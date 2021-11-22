Something from the weekend – Hogan’s stand, Mark Keane strikes again and school reunion in Leinster

Donnchadh Boyle takes a look at the GAA weekend.

Hogan’s Stand as Ken wins two championships in a day

The goal that settled the Offaly SHC final wasn’t the most beautiful one you’ll see but it was hugely significant.

Stephen Quirke’s effort trickled over the line in what was a dramatic injury-time intervention. That strike secured a first three in a row for St Rynagh’s since they strung five titles together in the 1970s and was a milestone for the club, but it also marked a significant personal achievement for their manager Ken Hogan.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper has long demonstrated his ability to pick his way through the Offaly championship. He won with Birr as far back as 1991 and won back to back crowns with yesterday’s beaten finalists Coolderry in 2010 and 2011. The three consecutive titles he has steered St Rynagh’s to means he’s won in Offaly six times.

But what is even more impressive is that St Rynagh’s win was his second championship crown to pick up as manager in the space of a few hours. Early on Sunday morning he guided his home club Lorrha to a Tipperary junior 'B' camogie title in The Ragg before securing the Sean Robbins cup once again in Tullamore.

Down in Waterford, Michael Ryan managed a similar feat. Two weeks after managing the Ballymacarbry ladies to an incredible 40th successive county title, Ryan steered The Nire to a 10th Waterford senior football championship.

Cork's Keane strikes late – again

Mark Keane will forever be associated with that late goal that sunk Kerry in last year’s Munster SFC semi-final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. His match-winning intervention not long after returning home from the AFL, where he is contracted to Collingwood, was the stuff of dreams.

And he was at it again over the weekend when lining out for the Ballygiblin hurlers in their Cork junior final. Switched to attack late in the game, he grabbed a goal to help his side to a 2-18 to 0-18 win while he also had a hand in the other goal. Ballygiblin are expected to be without Keane for their Munster campaign as he prepares to return to Australia ahead of the 2022 season.

Smells like school spirit as Blessington set to face Naas

Both Blessington and Naas put down dramatic afternoons in their Leinster club SFC campaign. ‘Blesso’ had managed just a point by half time but rallied brilliantly against Mullinalaghta to recover from an interval seven point deficit to cause a shock while grabbed a last gasp goal to help them past Offaly champions Tullamore. The teams are now set to meet at the quarter final stage in Newbridge on December 5 which will see former schoolmates clash as members of both panels attended Naas CBS.

Number of the week

1936 – The last time there was an all-Tralee final between Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys. They will meet in the Kery SFC this year after their respective semi-final wins