Something from the weekend: History repeats for Portarlington, Dessie’s return and Sam Maguire’s Antrim heroics

Dessie Dolan made the bench for Garrycastle's drawn Westmeath SFC final clash with St Loman's Expand

Dessie Dolan made the bench for Garrycastle's drawn Westmeath SFC final clash with St Loman's

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

History repeats itself as Portarlington win two Laois titles in a year - again

