Something from the weekend: History repeats for Portarlington, Dessie’s return and Sam Maguire’s Antrim heroics

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

History repeats itself as Portarlington win two Laois titles in a year - again

Winning a pair of senior titles inside the same calendar year is one thing, but doing it twice in the club’s history is something extraordinary.

Portarlington dominated from pillar to post in O’Moore park yesterday, retaining the Jack Delaney Cup having only secured the 2020 competition in August. And in doing so, they equalled the feat of the men of 1955.

They won the ‘54 competition in 1955 after it had been delayed due to a series of appeals and disputes and seven months later retained the title. This time around they managed it in a shorter time frame as it took just 13 weeks to win back-to-back titles.

Dessie back for Garrycastle as Heslin delivers once more

At 42 years young, former All Star Dessie Dolan featured off the bench for Garrycastle as the Westmeath SFC final finished in a draw.

However, in the end it was John Heslin, Dolan’s successor as Westmeath’s most lauded player who rescued the draw for St Loman’s thanks to a late free.

Not for the first time, former AFL man Heslin delivered in the big moment for his side. In last year’s final win, he converted the free that sent their game with Tyrrellspass to extra-time which they eventually won.

Sam Maguire wins in Antrim

Kickhams Creggan claimed their first Antrim SFC title since 1954 with a convincing win over St Mary’s Aghagallon in Corrigan Park.

They led from the off but made sure of the win when a sub with a famous name, Sam Maguire, grabbed the game’s only goal to help secure the silverware.

Number of the week: 8

The number of different winners the Tyrone SF championship has produced in the last ten years, marking it out as one of the most competitive championships around.

In that time only Trillick and Omagh St Enda’s have put their name on the trophy more than once, winning in 2015 and 2019 and 2014 and 2017 respectively. Errigal Chiarain, Clonoe, Kilyclogher, Dungannon, Coalisland and now Dromore have also picked up titles in that period.