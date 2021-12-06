Something from the weekend – History in Galway, Austin Stacks’ Mullane moment in Kerry and Paddy McGrath steps away

Donnchadh Boyle takes a look at the GAA weekend.

Donegal’s Paddy McGrath has called time on his playing career, severing another link to the county’s All-Ireland winning team of 2012.

As well as winning an All-Ireland under Jim McGuinness, the 32 year old Ardara clubman won five Ulster SFC titles and was nominated for an All Star in his 12 seasons with the county. He picked up a bad knee injury against Mayo in 2019 and struggled for fitness thereafter and his decision to step away breaks another link with the 2012 winning team.

From that side, Neil McGee, Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty are still operating for Declan Bonner’s men.

History in Galway as father and son both lead St Thomas’ to glory

St Thomas left no doubt as to who are the top dogs in Galway hurling when winning their fourth county title on the spin but there was another little piece of history for the Burke family.

John Burke managed the club to their first county title back in 2012 when six of his sons were involved. And yesterday the eldest of those, Kenneth, was the man in charge as he helped them capture their sixth crown in ten years in what is believed to be the first time a father and son have managed their club to silverware in Galway. Conor Cooney also became only the second player to captain a team to four titles on the spin in the county after Castlegar's Matt Hackett managed five in a row in 1940.

Loughmore taste championship defeat for first time since July

Not since the mid-Tipp hurling final in July had Loughmore-Castleiney been forced to bend the knee. Typically they went down swinging in their Munster club SFC clash with Eire Og of Ennis, who needed extra time to see off the Tipp men and bring to an end an 18-week unbeaten run in both codes in the championship.

There’s no rest for the Tipp men whoever who face a trip to Waterford to take on Ballygunner next weekend in the Munster club SHC.

Quote of the week

“It’s a dream come true. I sound like John Mullane now … I was going to say I love my club!” Victorious Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan embraces his inner Mullane after steering his side past Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys in the Kerry SFC final.

Number of the week

14 – the length of Ballyhale Shamrock’s unbeaten run across Leinster and All-Ireland club campaigns which stretches back to November 2018 following their win over Carlow’s Mount Leinster Rangers over the weekend. The Kilkenny champions won All-Ireland club titles in 2019 and 2020 before competition was suspended due to the pandemic.