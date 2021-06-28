Something from the weekend: GAA's new concussion plan, and the Cluxton guessing game

A look back on the GAA weekend that was, and what's coming down the line...

NFL-style baseline concussion test scheme to be piloted in the GAA

A baseline concussion test, similar to the one used in American football, will be rolled out as part of the pilot scheme that is being launched by the GAA, GPA and experts from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre (UPMC).

Both male and female inter-county players from Wexford, Kilkenny, Galway, Mayo, Antrim, Armagh, Donegal, Sligo and Waterford will form part of the scheme which will see players undergo a series of baseline tests that will help medical professionals ascertain when a player is safe to return in the event of a concussion.

The test will be delivered using the ImPACT Concussion Testing model, which stands for Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment & Cognitive Testing and has been developed by UPMC.

Awareness around concussion injuries has sky rocketed in recent years with the GAA moving to allow for a concussion sub earlier this year.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: "Earlier this year the Association introduced the provision for a concussion substitute into Gaelic games.

GAA president Larry McCarthy. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

GAA president Larry McCarthy. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"It was a move which illustrates our on-going commitment to keeping an awareness and education around concussion prominent for players and coaches. I welcome the announcement of this concussion baseline testing pilot programme and the benefits it can have for player welfare, and sincerely thank UPMC for their support for our games."

The scheme begins immediately and will see players take online tests for around 30 minutes in areas such as motor skills, VOMS (Vestibular Oculomotor Motor Screening) assessment. The trial is expected to run until the end of next season.

It’s in Dublin’s interest to keep everyone guessing about Cluxton’s future

It’s the GAA’s great ‘will he, won’t he’ just now. Ciarán Kilkenny stated last week that Stephen Cluxton was back in the fold.

However, the fact that the legendary Dublin goalkeeper played with Parnells last week suggests it's unlikely he’ll play in their championship opener against Wexford this weekend.

In fact, speaking on ‘The Sunday Game’ former Dublin star Ciarán Whelan expressed his doubts about Cluxton’s future with Dublin.

"I know the reports during the week indicated he was back in the panel but I think Ciarán Kilkenny was quite shrewd in saying he was on the list of players maybe to return," Whelan said.

Stephen Cluxton

Stephen Cluxton

"There still are question marks out there about whether he's actually returning to training. You would envisage with a championship game next week that if he was part of the plans he wouldn't be playing with his club when there was a round of league games (Saturday) night in Dublin.

"Time will tell. It's only a week to go to championship. I don't expect him to play next week. That's being honest. I do hope I'm wrong, and I hope he returns in the next few weeks, but I don't (expect him to play), no."

And while Cian O’Sullivan called time on his glittering career on social media on Sunday night, the speculation on his future is set to run and run.

It’s simply not in Dublin’s interest to let their opponents know if they will be without their most totemic player.

A look at the Irish (Down Under)

A long way from home, former Kerry prospects Deividas Uosis and Stefan Okunbor faced off in the VFL. Okunbor managed a goal (available to view in the link below) to help his Geelong side to a facile 172-54 point win but Dingle’s Uosis managed a goal of his own as he continues to settle into life Down Under.

There was also VFL action for Colin O’Riordan (Sydney Swans) and Callum Brown (GWS Giants) while in the AFL James Madden’s recent good from continued as his Brisbane Lions beat Zach Tuohy’s Geelong to underline their premiership credentials. Tuohy kicked two goals but couldn’t prevent last year’s beaten grand finalists from going down.

âJust like I taught you.â



Zach Tuohy was happy with this goal from his Irish understudy Stefan Okunbor 🇮🇪âï¸#GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/uAgkWwvZQT — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) June 26, 2021

Number of the weekend: 10

The number of years between Darren O’Neill’s championship appearances for the Clare footballers. The Eire Óg man played against Cork way back in 2011 and also lined out in the league the following spring and last weekend he started as the Banner went down in Killarney.