Something from the weekend: Full panels get green light for finals, Canning's record, Fagan's Déise call and the quiet retirements

Full panels to be allowed attend games as restrictions ease

In recent weeks a growing number of GAA managers have called on authorities to allow full panels to attend games. And it appears as if their wish has been granted.

TD Jack Chambers, who is Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, tweeted this morning that 'full panels' will be allowed on match days.

Previously, only the 26 involved on a match day could travel, with the remaining panellists forced to stay at home.

"Glad to confirm that full panels will be permitted to attend on match days when Ireland moves to Level 3 from tomorrow," tweeted Chambers.

Most people suspected that Joe Canning’s four points from sideline cuts was a record and on Sunday night, the renowned GAA statistician Leo McGeough confirmed as much.

Canning had surpassed the record of three in a game, which had been shared by Michael Moroney of Clare and Wexford great Martin Storey.

Moroney clipped over his three points backin 1977 against Tipperary in Limerick while Storey managed his feat in the 1993 Leinster final v Kilkenny in Croke Park.

McGeough went on to point out that Canningis now an incredible 20 points clear of the pack in terms of points scored from sidelines in championship. The 2017 All-Ireland winner has scored 0-28 with another Galway man, Josie Gallagher who played in the 1940s and 1950s, in second place on eight points.

Canning is also now just ten points awayfrom Henry Shefflin’s all-time championship scoring record.

And as incredible as four sideline cutsin one game might have been, former Limerick hurler Seanie Tobin pointed out that it wasn’t the first time the Portumna great had managed such a feat.

“In 2008 in LIT, we played the Fitzgibboncup final and Joe Canning scored 1-16 including four sidelines cuts in that game. Will live long in the memory even though we lost after extra time,” he wrote on Twitter.

Best wishes to Joe in his recovery froma head injury he sustained on Sunday evening.

Stepping away quietly is the harsh reality for most

Over the weekend, a handful of inter-county careers came to an end.

Tommy Moolick and Keith Cribbin brought the curtain down on their intercounty careers, having given 22 years to Kildare between them.

Westmeath hurler Eoin Price also stepped away after 14 years’ service with reports locally also suggesting Brendan Murtagh has stepped away.

There will be dozen of others that will have played their last this season and will step away quietly, to no acclaim and with little in the way of medals in their pockets. That is the harsh reality of most inter-county careers.

Jack Fagan's brave decision rewarded

It’s certainly the road less travelled, to pack your bags from the Meath set up to try and make it in the big time with Waterford.

But that’s exactly what Jack Fagan did a few years ago. A stand out hurler in the Royal county and a student in Carlow IT, Fagan threw his lot in with the De La Salle club in Waterford and tried to carve out a county career for himself with the Deise.

In the first couple of seasons, he had only limited exposure with managers Derek McGrath and Páraic Fanning generally preferring to look elsewhere.

However, the arrival of Liam Cahill saw the Rathmolyon native grab his chance with both hands. He featured in all five league matches this year and has been ever present in the championship to date. And now he’s set to go all out in an All-Ireland final.

Sign of the times as Kilkenny camogie set up GoFundMe page

Fundraising ahead of an All-Ireland final is nothing new but with Covid restrictions in place, Kilkenny have brought their campaign online as they seek to raise €5,000.

The Cats take on Galway on December 12 in Croke Park and Kilkenny chairperson Sheila Norris explained that traditional fundraising methods have been cut off.

"In the past, before All-Ireland finals, we would have had a quiz on local radio and a big raffle but all of those are out of the question at the moment so we had to try a better and different route," Norris said. "The girls deserve the best for the All-Ireland final.

"We are so grateful to Glanbia for their sponsorship of all our inter-county panels, without which we could not keep the show on the road but we still need some extra funding to cover all our expenses for an All-Ireland."