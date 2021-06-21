| 16°C Dublin

Something from the weekend: Football's unlucky 7, and camogie's centre stage

Denise Gaule of Kilkenny and Shauna Healy of Galway embrace after the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Donnchadh Boyle

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

The season starts here and ends here too...

This weekend sees the start of the championship but for several football counties it will also herald the end of the season.

The straight knock out format and the ‘winner on the day’ regulations in place mean that by Sunday evening seven teams will see their season come to end.

On Saturday, Kerry or Clare, Limerick or Waterford and Sligo or Mayo will call it a day for 2021.

